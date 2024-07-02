The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro announced this Monday that next Wednesday he will restart the dialogue process with the United States Government, after, according to him, having received proposals to resume talks for two months.

“I have received the proposal for two consecutive months from the Government of the United States to reestablish talks and direct dialogue, after thinking about it for two months I have accepted, Talks with the US will resume next Wednesday,” the president said on his weekly television show.

Maduro said that in this new round of negotiations he expects the United States to “comply with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of dialogue with respect, without manipulation.”

“Furthermore, let these be public dialogues, without speculation, so we won’t be hiding,” he added.

The president said that the speaker of Parliament, Chavista Jorge Rodríguez will be the representative for the Caribbean nation in this dialogue process, along with the governor of the state of Miranda (north), Héctor Rodríguez.

“We are going to debate and seek new agreements to ensure that what was signed in Qatar is fulfilled. I want dialogue, I want understanding, I want a future for our relations. I want changes, but under the absolute sovereignty and independence of Venezuela,” he said.

Since March 2022, when a White House delegation traveled to Caracas to meet with Maduro, talks between the U.S. and Venezuela have been intermittent, with ups and downs.

The meetings were subsequently repeated in several places, with at least one second visit by a US mission to Caracas.

Among the agreements reached is the partial lifting of US sanctions on Venezuela last October, a relief that was reversed six months later, when Caracas – according to Joe Biden’s administration – failed to comply with what was agreed in the Barbados Agreement, signed with the opposition.

One of the breaches pointed out by the North American country is that the disqualifications of all Venezuelan opposition politicians have not been lifted, those who are subject to administrative sanctions, such as the leader María Corina Machado, who cannot run in the presidential elections on July 28 due to this measure.

However, Venezuela managed – among other things – thanks to negotiations, the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, accused of being Maduro’s front man, who was imprisoned in Miami until last December, in exchange for the release of around thirty people classified as political prisoners by the Venezuelan authorities.

