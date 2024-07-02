One month before the presidential elections on July 28, Nicolás Maduro has announced that he will resume negotiations with the United States. “I have received the proposal from the United States Government for two consecutive months to reestablish relations and dialogue. After thinking about it, I have accepted and next Wednesday the conversations with the United States Government will restart so that it complies with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of the dialogue with respect,” said the president on television during his Monday program.

These talks, which in part materialized in the Barbados agreements, had been stalled after several deviations from what was agreed, such as all the obstacles placed by Chavismo to the free competition of the candidate chosen in the primaries, María Corina Machado, as well as the persecution of her militancy. At the end of May, the last deadline given by Washington to dismantle the scheme of relief of oil sanctions agreed with the Maduro government in several months of secret talks sponsored by Qatar and headed by its political operator and head of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, to whom the president again entrusted his representation in this new stage of the talks, expired.

“They (the United States) know who is going to win and I am going to make it easy for them: I am a man of dialogue and I want Venezuela, its democracy, its people to be respected through dialogue. I want to overcome this conflict of brutal and sterile confrontation with them. It is up to them to comply,” added Maduro.

News in development. More information coming soon.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.