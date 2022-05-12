Venezuela will begin offering shares in state-owned companies next Monday, President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday, in an attempt to capitalize on companies hit by the crisis and lack of investment.

“We will put up for sale between 5% and 10% of the shares of various public companies for national, fundamentally, or international investment, and you can become an investor,” Maduro said in a statement on state channel VTV.

According to the president, the measure will come into force because companies need “capital” for their development. “We need technology, we need new markets and we will move forward.”

Since last year, some NGOs, such as Transparency Venezuela, reported that the government was in negotiations with private companies to hand over state-owned companies: “The Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro, in an apparent detachment from the so-called 21st century socialism, has begun to hand over the command of state-owned companies for some private ones”, indicated the NGO in December, after identifying 33 cases linked to the agri-food, tourism and manufacturing sectors.

None of these cases has been confirmed or denied by the government, which, since the mandate of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) has implemented price controls, exchange market controls and nationalized companies, but began to relax its measures in 2018, amid the height of the crisis. crisis characterized by widespread shortages, hyperinflation and failures in public services.

Maduro is now “open to listening to new proposals, ideas and visions, so that Venezuela can recover. I reiterate my appeal to all Venezuelans. Let’s put pettiness aside, it’s time to work together and consolidate this first stage of growth in the real economy”, tweeted the president minutes after his speech.