Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, stated during his visit to Beijing that “he will soon be able to send the first Venezuelan astronauts to the Moon.”

The statement was made after the signing of a scientific cooperation agreement between the country and the Chinese government, headed by dictator Xi Jinping, this Wednesday (13). “Complete success in the working day. Three and a half hours working with the dictator Xi Jinping. What we are going to do is go to the Moon,” said Maduro in a video released on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Maduro stated that the new agreement between the countries will allow Venezuelans to be trained by Chinese astronauts to, in the future, participate in space operations with China. “Very soon we will see young Venezuelans preparing as astronauts here, in Chinese schools,” he said.

In his final speech before returning to Venezuela, after a week of meetings with the Chinese Communist Party (PCC), the Venezuelan dictator stated that this is “a splendid stage of economic, cultural, educational, civilizing and scientific achievements” for his country .

On Monday (11), shortly after his arrival in the Asian country, Maduro had already announced another ongoing partnership: Venezuela’s entry into the BRICS bank, known by the acronym NDB (acronym in English for New Development Bank).

“Venezuela is hopeful that it will very soon join the BRICS bank. I have ordered the executive vice-president to take all necessary measures so that the country is in this process,” he said in a speech in the Chinese province of Shandong.

In China, he met with former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, who is the current head of the NDB.

October primaries

At the same time as he seeks to increase partnerships with allied countries, dictator Nicolás Maduro is preparing for the 2024 presidential elections in Venezuela.

In October, the opposition will hold its primaries to define the candidate who will face the current leader of the regime in the election. However, the Venezuelan dictatorship has created several obstacles to sabotage the electoral process.

The main means found to “brake” the opposition, so far, have been changes in the National Electoral Council (CNE), chaired by the controller who disqualified María Corina Machado, the favorite opponent to contest elections against the dictator, in addition to political persecution to other candidates.

The Venezuelan regime’s repressive actions have earned the country a series of international sanctions that the government itself states “have seriously harmed Venezuela’s economy and the well-being of its people.”

According to the Venezuelan Anti-Blocking Observatory, more than US$22 billion of Venezuelan assets are blocked in the international financial system due to foreign economic measures.