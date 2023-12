Venezuelan dictator announced this Tuesday the first steps to try to annex the disputed region with Guyana | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Tuesday (5) the first measures to try to incorporate the Essequibo region, corresponding to around 70% of the territory of neighboring Guyana and whose annexation as a Venezuelan state the population approved in a referendum held on Sunday (3).

“We do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ [Corte Internacional

de Justiça, que arbitra a disputa entre os dois países] Today, not tomorrow, not ever, listen to me in the north. This referendum and its mandate are binding upon the United States, Guyana and [empresa americana] Exxon Mobil listen to him”, declared Maduro at the Federal Government Council, according to information on the website Efecto Cocuyo.

The dictator announced five main measures to begin the process of annexing Essequibo:

Creation of the High Commission for the Defense of Guyana Essequiba, as Caracas calls the disputed region. The body will be made up of members of the State and Defense councils of Venezuela and representatives of religious institutions and universities “to execute the decision that our people approved on Sunday”

Start the debate for the approval of a law creating the Venezuelan state of Guiana Essequiba and its respective regulations

Creation of the Guyana Essequiba Integral Defense Zone, with three Integral Defense areas, linked directly to the Integral Defense Operational Zone (Zodi) Guyana Essequiba

Provisionally, Zodi Guiana Essequiba will operate from Tumeremo, a Venezuelan city near the border with Guyana

Appointment of Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello, former general commander of the Venezuelan Army, as head of Zodi Guiana Essequiba and who will dispatch from Tumeremo.

The dictator also ordered the oil company PDVSA and the metallurgical Corporation Venezuelana de Guiana, both state-owned, to begin exploration operations and issue licenses in the Essequibo area.

Other measures determined were the carrying out of a census in the region and the approval of a law to prohibit companies operating in the Essequibo territorial sea from doing business with Venezuela. “I give them three months to withdraw from that area. For good, everything, for bad, nothing. But we are willing to talk,” said Maduro.

Guyana, like its allies the United States and the United Kingdom, contests Chavismo’s claims and intends to take the issue to the United Nations Security Council.