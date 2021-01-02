Venezuelan opposition figures are looking for lobbyists in the United States to advance their interests in the administration of President-elect Joseph Biden. About this on Friday, January 1, on the air of the TV channel Venezolana de Television said the President of the Republic, Nicholas Maduro.

“There are many lobbies in the USA. Leopoldo Lopez (opposition leader) hires two companies close to the Democratic Party in Washington so that they can now begin lobbying Venezuelan extremists under Biden’s new government.

At the same time, the head of state expressed the hope that with the departure of US President Donald Trump, the “harmful and extremist policy” towards the republic will end and the dialogue with Biden and the United States will be restored on the basis of a constructive agenda.

“I hope the changes in the United States will benefit humanity and Venezuela,” Maduro said.

On December 30, the US authorities expanded the list of sanctions on Venezuela. It included a judge, prosecutor, and government officials of the Bolivarian Republic, who presided over the November 2020 trial and sentenced six US citizens.

Relations between Venezuela and the United States remain tense. This is due to the fact that in January 2019, against the backdrop of protests, opposition leader Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself head of state. The United States recognized it as legitimate, and imposed unilateral sanctions against the republic and a number of politicians.