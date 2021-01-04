Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced at a health meeting on Sunday, January 3, that the US and EU authorities had denied his country a request to unfreeze the funds of the Bolivarian Republic to pay for the coronavirus vaccine. The recording of the broadcast of the meeting was posted in Twitter head of state.

“The governments of Portugal, Spain, Great Britain and the United States and their financial institutions have frozen and blocked funds for access to the vaccine. And we demanded through the WTO that they provide us with funds, and we were refused, ” stated he.

The head of state also added that the vice president spoke with the foreign ministers of these countries, but was also refused.

“The Covid-19 vaccine cannot be the subject of a geopolitical war to determine who dominates the world,” stressed Maduro.

On December 29, the President of Venezuela announced that the first batch of 10 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Venezuela in the first quarter of 2021. According to him, vaccination will take place in the next 90 days.

In addition, Maduro thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin “for an important step” leading to the vaccination of the republic’s population against coronavirus.

The United States imposed a whole set of sanctions against Venezuela, the most painful of which turned out to be the freezing of the country’s accounts in Europe and the blocking of assets and interests of the oil and gas company PDVSA in the US jurisdiction for $ 7 billion, as well as the prohibition of transactions with them. According to the White House, another $ 11 billion should be lost in oil supplies.