Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the filming of a joint film with actor Steven Seagal. He spoke about this live in his Twitter-account.

The Venezuelan leader noted that he had a very friendly and cordial meeting with the artist. He added with a smile that he plans to shoot a film called “Nico Maduro de tumbar” with Segal. Whether he was joking or not, the president did not begin to explain.

Maduro, commenting on the plot of the film, said that he and Segal would fight demons, and showed several chopping movements with his hands. In addition, the Venezuelan leader recalled that the artist presented him with a samurai sword. “Who will contact me now?” He asked a rhetorical question.

