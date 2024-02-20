Maduro announced Venezuela's imminent entry into BRICS

Venezuela will soon join BRICS. This was stated by the country's President Nicolas Maduro, reports TASS.

“The trend of the emergence of a new world and the consolidation of BRICS is irreversible, and Venezuela will soon join BRICS,” he emphasized.

According to the leader of the republic, a new world with BRICS already exists and is irreversible. Maduro noted that it has replaced “the old colonial world with wars, interventions, genocide and a superiority complex.”

Earlier, the President of Venezuela said that Russia is defeating the West in the conflict it started in Ukraine. He clarified that “this war turned out to be unbearable for the United States.”