The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (d) and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, speak at the end of a meeting this Saturday, in Caracas (Venezuela). /MIGUEL GUTIERREZ (EFE)

Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro, in an effort to keep alive a relationship that has given international credit to the former and one of the greatest achievements of their Government to the latter, met this Saturday in Caracas for the fifth time in the last year. The presidents, in a joint press conference that they offered at the end of the meeting at the Miraflores Palace, spoke of carrying out a two-way energy integration plan that favors both countries. “It is very likely that Ecopetrol will become a partner of PDVSA in the exploitation of gas fields in Venezuela and oil fields,” Petro explained.

The Colombian president, a few moments before, had justified the decision: “We will bring from Venezuela energies that still exist and raw materials to make Colombian gasoline cheaper and to sustain the transition to clean energies through gas.” Since coming to power, Petro has proposed an accelerated energy transition to decarbonize its economy, but over time it has clarified that this will be done in a gradual and orderly manner. The Venezuelan economy, for its part, depends largely on oil revenues, especially now that it has received a license from the United States so that PDVSA can operate outside of international sanctions.

The issue of migration was also on the table, with special emphasis on the situation of the Darién Gap. Petro has proposed, as he did at the Summit on migrants that was held in Palenque a few weeks ago, to reach an agreement with the United States so that immigrants who arrive at its border from the south can be repatriated to their country of origin, which It mainly affects Venezuelans, who for the first time in history have surpassed Mexicans in the number of people crossing the Rio Grande. This repatriation, Petro explains, must be encouraged with a “humanization program” developed by Washington, which includes compensation for migrants returning to their country so that when they return to their country they can improve their situation.

Neither Petro nor Maduro referred to Venezuela’s political moment in their public statements. Petro has strongly supported the negotiation between the Chavista Government and the opposition, and has even mediated on the matter with Joe Biden in the White House. Maduro, to open himself to a relaxation of sanctions on oil and gas, has given his word that presidential elections will be held in the second half of 2024 and has allowed the opposition to organize primaries in which it has been elected, overwhelmingly. , María Corina Machado. However, Machado remains disqualified by the institutions controlled by Chavismo and today she would not be able to attend those elections, which strains relations between all parties.

Petro, who was once disqualified as mayor of Bogotá by the Colombian comptroller’s office – a decision that the IACHR later revoked – vehemently defends that it is the ballot boxes that should determine who governs and not administrative decisions that can be manipulated. When Machado’s disqualification became known, Petro defended her in public, statements that surely were not liked by Chavismo. Although Petro’s detractors accuse him of having been condescending to Maduro, the president has always maintained that in Venezuela there must be a democratic and agreed transition that offers guarantees, both to Chavismo and the opposition, after elections that have all the guarantee.

Petro has been accompanied in Caracas by the chancellor, Álvaro Leyva; the first lady, Verónica Alcocer; the Minister of Energy and Mines, Andrés Camacho; the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad; and the director of Social Prosperity, Laura Sarabia. Sarabia returns to the front line of the Government after a few months ago she had to leave it due to spying on her son’s nanny, a matter that the prosecutor’s office is currently investigating. The president has not wanted to lose her and has made her once again part of the hard core that makes the most important decisions of the State.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Colombia and Venezuela broke their relations during the Government of Iván Duque, but they resumed them as soon as Petro came to power, more than a year ago. The Colombian president has said on this occasion that moving away from the neighboring country was “a profound stupidity”, only possible “when ideology and sectarianism swamp the soul and heart.” “In many parts of the world there are experiences where despite the ideological, cyclical and personal distances of the leaders, they never let relations break, they never ever commit the foolishness of paralyzing their commercial flows.”

Finally, Maduro and Petro discussed the issue of peace, which fully involves Venezuela, where the majority of ELN guerrilla leaders live. In theory, the countries will work on creating tourist destinations in the Amazon basin, where criminal groups currently operate. “A non-predatory economy could be built, a clean economy, which would give much more money to the inhabitants of both countries than the exploitation of illicit economies, of mining origin, that are preying on the Amazon rainforest,” Petro stated. Maduro responded that he will give his full support to the peace that Petro advocates because “the peace of Colombia is the tranquility of Venezuela.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.