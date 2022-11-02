Colombian President Gustavo Petro met for the first time since the beginning of his term with Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro.

The first meeting between the heads of state of the two countries in seven years took place in Caracas this Tuesday (1st). After the meeting, both stated that they intend to work for Latin American integration and against climate change, among other areas.

Diplomatic relations between Colombia and Venezuela, re-established shortly after Petro took office in early August, had been broken in February 2019 by order of Maduro after then-Colombian President Iván Duque expressed support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó. , recognized as Venezuelan president by the United States and Brazil.

Maduro said on Tuesday that he and Petro had talked about economic relations, about a “total and safe” opening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela and about Monomeros, a fertilizer company based in Barranquilla that is owned by a Venezuelan state-owned company, but since 2019 it has been managed by directors appointed by Guaidó – in September, the Petro government returned management to the Venezuelan dictatorship.

“We talked about multilateral issues; on Venezuela’s return to the Andean Community; on the steps to reconsider an Inter-American Human Rights System. On the strengthening of American states”, added the dictator.

Maduro said the first contact was “fruitful” and that Petro would always be “welcome to the homeland of [Simón] Bolivar”.

“After several years, the Colombian and Venezuelan presidents are meeting and talking again. To start over a path that is difficult, but that has to be covered. And that starts with the reconstruction of the border. The border is in the hands of the mafias, whose head is multinational. This is the expression of a failure that is the war on drugs,” said Petro.

“We are also going to rebuild the relationships that existed in the area of ​​intelligence, in order to reach not so much the drug trafficking workers, but the owners of capital who are the ones who are almost never affected and who are dangerous for political stability,” said the Colombian president. .

Research in The Hague

This Tuesday, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, presented to the Investigation Chamber I of The Hague a request for authorization to resume the investigation into crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela.

Khan justified that the judicial procedures and legal reforms carried out by the Maduro regime to investigate and mitigate these occurrences “remain insufficient or have not yet had any concrete impact on potentially relevant cases”.