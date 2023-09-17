The dictatorships of Venezuela, under Nicolás Maduro, and Nicaragua, under Daniel Ortega, reaffirmed in Cuba their commitment to international cooperation between the countries, as a mechanism to continue strengthening bilateral relations, the Venezuelan government reported this Saturday (16).

The leaders of the dictatorial regimes spoke during a meeting on the sidelines of the G77+China summit, held in Havana.

In a brief press release, the Venezuelan government said that the meeting of representatives “reaffirmed the countries’ commitment to strengthening binational relations”.

In the released note, Maduro’s government also stated that “both countries, in their relationship, agreed to consider strategies to confront hegemonism and the pretensions that have always characterized the United States to be the guardians of the world”. The leaders did not give more details about what was discussed.

Maduro also met this Saturday (16) with representatives of the African Union, led by Azali Assoumani, to whom he stated – through the social network X (formerly Twitter) – that his country “will always be willing to deepen brotherhood”.

The Venezuelan dictator also met the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, the first meeting they held in person since 2018, when they coincided during the opening of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the international organization.

As part of his participation in the G77+China summit, Maduro also spoke with the dictator of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, the president of Angola, João Lourenço, as well as with his counterpart from the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and with the secretary of Foreign Affairs from Mexico, Alicia Bárcena. (With information from the EFE Agency)