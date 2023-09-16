The presidents of Venezuela and Nicaragua, Nicolás Maduro and Daniel Ortega, respectively, reaffirmed in Cuba, in a meeting parallel to the G77+China summit held in Havana, their commitment to international cooperation as a mechanism to continue strengthening bilateral relations, the Government of the South American country reported this Saturday.

In a brief press release, the so-called Bolivarian revolution indicated that during the meeting the leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their binational relations and ratified their commitment to the path of international cooperation.”

Both countries, “in their relationship, have agreed to consider strategies to confront hegemonism and the pretensions that have always characterized the United States to be the guardian of the world,” added the letter, which does not offer more details about what was discussed between Maduro and Ortega, who are political allies.

I thank President Díaz-Canel and the Cuban people for hosting this important meeting within the framework of our fight for a multicentric and pluripolar world. By reaffirming our commitment to developing nations, we are building the century of the people… pic.twitter.com/eFwGW42DQe — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 16, 2023

The Venezuelan president also held a meeting this Saturday with the president of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, to whom he confirmed – through X (formerly Twitter) – that his country “will always be willing to deepen brotherhood” with the African continent.

On the same social network, Maduro shared on Friday a photograph of his meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, the first they have held in person since 2018, when they coincided during the opening of the 73rd term. of sessions of the General Assembly of the international organization.

Within the framework of his participation in the G77+China summit, the Chavista leader also met with the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; the president of Angola, João Lourenço; as well as with his counterpart from the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena.

EFE