President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, agreed this Monday (31), during a telephone conversation, to resume the bilateral “cooperation” agenda, which has lost strength in recent years. six years.

Maduro reported, on his Twitter account, that he had a “good conversation” with Lula, whom he thanked for “his willingness” to “resume the binational cooperation agenda”.

“President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent his greetings and commitment to all the Venezuelan people. We are willing to work hard for the strengthening of Latin America and the Caribbean and for the economic and social development of our peoples”, said the Venezuelan dictator in another message on the social network.

This Sunday, after Lula’s victory in the presidential elections in Brazil, the Venezuelan regime expressed, through a communiqué, its “best disposition and good will to, together, strengthen ties of friendship”.

During the campaign, the PT had alleged that Brazil benefited from loans from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to leftist regimes during PT governments, despite allegations of default – only Venezuela failed to pay R$ 3.45 billion.

“When you are financing a work, you export your engineering. The person who started building the Caracas subway was President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. So, first, when the BNDES lends money, it is obliged to hire a Brazilian company. Second, the components are purchased from Brazil. So, what you’re doing is exporting, in addition to getting your money back”, he argued, in an interview on SBT’s Programa do Ratinho.

When the presenter mentioned the defaults suffered by Brazil, Lula replied: “Everyone pays, you may have difficulties here or there, but everyone pays”.

Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula on Sunday, recognized in 2019 the opposition Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela, as well as 50 other countries, which shook the binational relations that had already begun to deteriorate with the arrival of Michel Temer to power in 2016.