Nicolás Maduro affirmed this Wednesday, for the first time and with a slogan, that he is not willing to give the opposition leaders the green light with political disqualifications to participate in next year’s election.

“I’m just telling them, very softly: don’t dress, you’re not going,” said the official during an act in Vargas state.

Thus, he joined a slogan promoted by Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, who assures that “the one who goes” to the presidential election and “will win” is Maduro.

Maduro referred to the political disqualifications of opposition candidates after José Manuel Suárez, mayor of the Vargas municipality, assured that “the right has never been seen in a community nor has it given answers to the people.”

To which Maduro replied: “They only appear when elections come. So ‘yes I appear, here I am, I am the prettiest, the savior, here I am’, ‘I am the prettiest, I am the savior.’ Neither savior nor savior, here the only power is the people organized in the street”.

The local official assured that Venezuelans “are clear” that opposition leaders only “put on a media show” when an electoral contest approaches.

