The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, affirmed that he intends to start the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in July with the Cuban vaccine Abdala, which is still in the testing phase.

He announced, in turn, that from April his country will participate in the testing stage of this vaccine, as well as another candidate called Soberana 02, which is also being developed by scientists from Havana.

“In April the experiments of the two Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana 02 and Abdala, will be carried out in Venezuela with the idea that in July we will already be massively vaccinating with Abdala,” said the president in a work act broadcast on public television. VTV.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was vaccinated against COVID with Sputnik V. Photo: DPA

This announcement represents a delay of more than 60 days for the start date of vaccination massive in Venezuela, which Maduro had initially estimated would start in April.

Maduro also said this Thursday that Venezuela is “looking for other interesting vaccines, safe, proven and scientifically approved “, the latter in reference to the refusal of his government to allow immunization with the formula of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, to which the country would access through the Covax mechanism.

Likewise, the Venezuelan president assured that his government already started the vaccination of health and teaching staff with the Russian drug Sputnik V, although some union leaders have denounced the slowness of the process, and have demanded that a public immunization plan be disclosed.

“Vaccination is going to continue very seriously,” he said, before stating that “there is a significant shortage of vaccines” since the United States “has monopolized” the purchase of them.

Expert reviews

The National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela (ANM) warned last Monday that the Sovereign 02 and Abdala formulas “they are not vaccines” yetbut rather “experimental products that have only just begun to be evaluated.”

“Venezuela suffers from a serious COVID-19 epidemic, and instead of participating in tests of experimental products with unknown characteristics, it should prioritize bringing vaccines of recognized safety and efficacy to the country,” the ANM said in a statement.

In addition, academics expressed concern about the effectiveness of these vaccine candidates, since “The results of phase 1 and 2 are not known” of the tests, and therefore it is not known “if the products are capable of inducing in humans a level and quality of antibodies that can confer protection against the virus”.

Venezuela registers a second wave of the pandemic and an increase in infections that the government attributes to the presence of the Brazilian variant.

The opposition and health experts, for their part, assure that it responds to the mismanagement of the pandemic and the periods of wide flexibility granted by Maduro during the end of the year and carnival parties.

Since March 2002, COVID-19 has produced a balance of 153,315 infections and 1,521 deaths in Venezuela, according to figures from the Presidential Commission for the Monitoring and Control of the pandemic.

Source: agencies