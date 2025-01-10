Saturday, January 11, 2025
Maduro addresses the US and the EU with an attempt to speak in English: “Fascism is defeated”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 10, 2025
in Business
Maduro addresses the US and the EU with an attempt to speak in English: "Fascism is defeated"
Nicolás Maduro, during his inaugural speech after swearing in for the third time as president of Venezuela before the National Assembly, sent a direct message “to imperialism and colonialism”, for which he tried to use the language of Shakespeare, although with a negative result. We could say that questionable.

“It was the jewel in the crown,” Maduro was saying about Venezuela when, addressing the audience, he asked: “How do you say the jewel in the crown in English?”

With the help of one of the attendees, who shouted “jewell,” the Venezuelan president launched into English to say: “The jewel in the crown. The imperialists. The United States and Europe—and now returning to Spanish, although with a careful American accent—are defeated. Fascism is defeated. “The oligarchy is defeated.”

Enraged by the applause of the audience, who stood up, Maduro continued, now with his usual speech: “Wherever it comes out, we will come out. However you want it, we want it. We are warriors and we will always win in the circumstances that affect us, where we are affected and how we are affected.”

