The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has activated since this Tuesday the “comprehensive management bodies” (Odis) who – he assured – will combine political power, the Armed Forces and the police forces, with the mission of “defending the peace” of the country in the days leading up to January 10, when he insists that he will be sworn in for a third consecutive term. .

During a swearing-in ceremony for Bolivarian militias at the Miraflores Palace – headquarters of the Executive – in Caracas, Maduro announced that, using his “powers as constitutional president” and “commander in chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces”, he approved , by decree, the formation “for the first time” of these defense groups.

The president, with a camouflage uniform, described the Odis as “the highest body at the national level, at the state level, at the municipal and communal level that integrates all the political power of Venezuela”, the popular power, the Armed Forces, the National Militia Bolivarian “as a special component” of the military institution and the police forces.

Maduro assured that These groups will be operating “from tonight” and on the 8th and 9th, on the eve of January 10, the date set by the Constitution for the presidential inauguration, which both Maduro and the opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia have anticipated that they will attend.

According to the ruler, the Odis activated “in all states, municipalities, parishes and communities” will guarantee “the exemplary victory of peace.”

In that sense, he said that the Odis will be operational “for the first time” in “defense of peace, stability and the Venezuelan family” in 355 municipalities, all parishes and communities.

Hundreds of militiamen and workers from state companies and public organizations marched to Miraflores, armed, who left from the ‘Mountain Barracks 4F’, where the remains of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) rest.

Previously, the general commander of the Militia, Orlando Romero, expressed the component’s support for Maduro and “his swearing-in as president of the republic for the period 2025-2031,” and assured that the Caribbean nation, thanks to the “perfect integration and popular-military-police fusion”, is “organized to “defend oneself” from “all threats.”