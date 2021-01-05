Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said that the Donald Trump administration allocated $ 1.7 billion to the country’s opposition, reports TASS…

He noted that the funds were received by the National Assembly of Venezuela (unicameral parliament), which is controlled by representatives of the opposition.

Maduro expressed hope that the new composition of the United States Congress will begin an investigation into these funds, which the incumbent US President “handed over to the extremist opposition of Venezuela.”

In addition, the Venezuelan head stressed that “the opposition stole the money allocated to it.”

In January 2019, the political situation in Venezuela escalated after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself acting president of the country. This has been recognized by the United States and most EU countries. Maduro called the incident an attempted coup. It was supported by the Russian Federation, Belarus, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria and Turkey.

Earlier, Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro said that representatives of the opposition of the republic are trying to get in touch with the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden.