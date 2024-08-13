Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro accused this Monday (12) “the owners” of the Chinese social network TikTok – owned by Chinese Zhang Yiming – of promoting a “civil war” in the country, which has been experiencing a sharp political crisis since the elections of July 28, whose official result, victory of the Chavista leader, is not recognized by the opposition and by a large part of the international community.

“See how immoral TikTok is, I accuse the directors and owners of TikTok worldwide of wanting a civil war in Venezuela, of supporting fascism in Latin America and the world,” Maduro said in a meeting with heads of state institutions.

He criticized the platform for suspending his ability to broadcast live, after – according to him – showing a presentation by the attorney general, Chavista Tarek William Saab, on the violence unleashed in the context of the protests related to the elections, which resulted in 25 deaths and the arrest of more than 2,400 people, according to state sources.

“I want to tell the thugs and immoral people on TikTok that the acts of violence come from you, all these videos are from TikTok,” he said.

Maduro complained that during the days of July 29, 30 and 31 – when there were the largest number of protests against his announced victory – this social network broadcast live what he defined as “attacks on hospitals, health centers, schools, public squares, city halls”, for which he holds the main opposition coalition responsible.

This complaint came just days after Maduro said that TikTok and Instagram, the latter owned by the American company Meta, are “multipliers of hate” in the country.

The Chavista-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE), which claims to have suffered a cyberattack on election day, has yet to release the voting records that would confirm Maduro’s alleged victory – contrary to its own regulations. This silence is being questioned by several countries.