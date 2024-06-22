Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro accused two opposition presidential candidates, Edmundo González Urrutia and Enrique Márquez, of trying to carry out a coup d’état in the July 28 elections because they had not signed an agreement to recognize the results of the election.

“Why do you think they didn’t sign the agreement to respect the CNE [Conselho Nacional Eleitoral] and the results? Because they intend to scream fraud, because they intend to bring the guarimba [protestos com barricadas e bloqueios de rua]violence and the coup d’état”, said the Chavista leader at a rally in Maturín.

Urrutia, replacement for opposition leader María Corina Machado in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), rejected signing the document on the grounds that he was not invited by the CNE to sign it. Enrique Márquez, another presidential candidate, said he did not sign the document because he considered it “illegal, unilateral, without consultation and useless”.

The agreement, which was proposed by the PSUV, the Chavismo party, and written and supported by Nicolás Maduro, was signed by eight of the ten candidates, including the dictator himself.

According to information on the website Cocuyuo Effectthe document has nine points, which include the recognition of the CNE as the only legitimate authority to organize and supervise the electoral process, the commitment to complying with electoral guarantees and opposition to “acts of violence and destabilization”.

Furthermore, the document “requires” world governments to respect “national sovereignty” and calls for the lifting of international sanctions, as well as “respect for election results”.