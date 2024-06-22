Dictator Nicolás Maduro has been a strong critic of Javier Milei’s administration since taking over the Casa Rosada last year | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Friday (21) that Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, is “destroying” his country’s economy and state with a “failed neoliberal paradigm”.

“Milei in Argentina, what is he doing? Destroying the economy, destroying social rights, destroying the State, handing over lithium wealth to American billionaires, destroying Argentina with a failed neoliberal paradigm, a thousand times failed,” declared Maduro in a political event in the island state of Nueva Esparta.

In contrast, Maduro said that Venezuela “is breaking neoliberal paradigms” as it is “growing, defeating inflation and, in addition, distributing wealth.”

In May, the Venezuelan dictator stated that Milei is doing the “dirty work” to transform Argentina into a colony of the United States.

For his part, the Argentine president said last month that he has nothing to talk about with Maduro because he considers him a “dictator who is trying to make the July 28 presidential election his own”, in which the Venezuelan head of state will seek re-election.

Relations between Argentina and Venezuela – which were close during the mandates of Peronists Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015) and Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) – worsened after the arrival of libertarian Javier Milei at Casa Rosada , on December 10th. (With EFE Agency)