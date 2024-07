Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro at a rally in Caracas on Thursday (18) | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro accused on Thursday (18) the presidents of Argentina, Javier Milei, and Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, of being behind a plan to “suspend” the elections in the country, which will be held on the 28th.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, Maduro made the accusations during a rally in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas.

“I know everything. They want a catastrophe, a tragedy, to shout: ‘Suspension of the elections!’. And the foreigners would come out [Estados Unidos]the damned Milei, Noboa, the right would come out: ‘Suspend the elections!’”, said the dictator.

“I tell them: we are prepared, [com] “Steel nerves, calm and sanity. Come rain, thunder or lightning, there will be presidential elections in Venezuela on July 28. No one will sabotage them!” said Maduro.

The Venezuelan dictator and Milei have been involved in a heated exchange of barbs in recent months, but most of the attacks have come from Maduro. In May, the Argentine president said he had “nothing to say to Nicolás Maduro, because for me he is a dictator.”

Days later, Maduro called Milei a “traitor to the country” after the libertarian leader canceled the broadcast of Venezuelan state broadcaster Telesur on Argentina’s free-to-air digital television.

In other statements, the dictator called Milei a “sadistic sociopath”, accused him of “destroying” Argentina’s economy and of wanting to transform the country he presides over into a “colony of the United States”.