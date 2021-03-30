Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the West of “an attack of envy” on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. It is reported by RIA News…

Maduro said that Western countries envy Russia, as it produced the strongest and safest vaccine in the world in record time. According to him, instead of opening up to Russia, the entire West launched an attack on Moscow.

The Venezuelan leader also thanked Russia for delivering Sputnik V to the Latin American country.

Earlier, Maduro offered to pay for vaccines against coronavirus infection with oil supplies. Another way to obtain a vaccine, he called the international COVAX program, which involves the purchase and distribution of drugs among the poorest countries in the world.

On March 6, the President of Venezuela was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. After the vaccination, the head of state said that he had no serious side effects and he felt good.