Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of preparing terrorist attacks on the territory of the republic with the approval of the American authorities. The head of the country announced this on the air of state television on Tuesday, September 22.

According to him, the Venezuelan authorities knew that the government of US President Donald Trump was using the US Drug Enforcement Administration to organize attacks on Venezuela. But now, according to Maduro, the US government has allowed the CIA and its direct agents to conduct an underground terrorist operation.

The impending attacks allegedly targeted targets in a number of areas, including oil facilities, military facilities, electricity, and the electoral process. At the same time, the president recalled that earlier the authorities detained one of the representatives of the American special services, who revealed Washington’s plans, writes TASS…

On September 12, Nicolas Maduro announced that an American spy had been detained near two oil refineries in the country’s northwestern state of Falcon.

The detainee, according to the president, is a former Marine at the CIA bases in Iraq, weapons and a large amount of cash were found on him. Maduro did not give other details then.