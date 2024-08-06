It is difficult to find a more eloquent expression of the anguish caused by the authoritarian radicalization of the government of Nicolás Maduro on the international left than the emphatic demand that Cristina Kirchner launched last Saturday from Mexico: “In the name of Hugo Chávez’s own legacy, please show the minutes of the election.” This plea encompasses much more than a demand for institutional correction. It reveals a demand shared by many leaders who have sympathized with Chavismo. Something like a “don’t keep doing this to us,” directed at the leaders of the Venezuelan regime. Implicit in the words of the former Argentine president is the price that those who were allies of Chávez are paying against their own rivals, in each country. What is sinking into an abominable degradation in Venezuela was, for many political forces, a promising experiment: the rebirth, in the unexpected geography of the Caribbean, of a socialism that seemed to have been cancelled forever with the fall of the Berlin Wall. This is what many Latin American leaders saw in the Bolivarian adventure. It is what many European activists saw as well.

Mrs. Kirchner’s request was very stylized. Because at this point, what the Venezuelan nomenklatura must do is no longer show the minutes. It must stop repressing the opposition leadership, subjecting it to arbitrary arrests and a dangerous rhetorical aggressiveness. When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, former friends of Maduro, were requesting that an acceptable scrutiny of the elections be carried out, the response of Chavismo was to accentuate its totalitarian features. Lula, Petro and AMLO were left without room for a negotiating discourse. Maduro’s illegitimacy no longer comes from the lack of electoral transparency. Now it has its roots in the government’s violence against any expression of dissent.

The events took a course that strengthens the position of the governments most hostile to Chavismo. Argentina, Panama, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador and Costa Rica recognized Eduardo González Urrutia as the winner of the July 28 election. As did the United States. On Sunday, the European Union, through a statement by its foreign minister, Josep Borrell, also identified González Urrutia as the winner. Borrell demanded that attacks on freedom of expression and illegal arrests cease. The last paragraph of the declaration is significant: it states that only by respecting the will of the Venezuelan electorate “will democracy be restored.” For Europe, Venezuela is an autocracy.

Borrell issued his statement after the presidents and heads of government of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal called on Saturday for the election documentation to be made public and for attacks on the opposition to cease. Borrell went a step further: he said that, according to information provided by forces opposed to Maduro, in agreement with independent organisations, the winner would have been González Urrutia. The dictator immediately responded, accusing him of “having led Ukraine into a war and now washing his hands of it.” An unusual homage to Vladimir Putin. However, not a word about the Venezuelan elections.

Chavismo is exposed to unprecedented circumstances this time. Its opponents united behind a single candidate. The regime’s proscriptions did not lead to calls for abstention, as on other occasions. In addition, the elections were supervised by Maduro’s rivals. The usual thing in previous processes had been a huge lack of control over the vote. The government managed to intimidate those who wanted to act as “witnesses,” which is the name given to those who supervise the election on behalf of each competing force. This time it was different. There was a massive tendency to participate in the supervision of the vote. This is a relevant novelty, because thanks to it, González Urrutia’s followers were able to review the results of 80% of the tables. And that result indicates, as Borrell states, that Maduro was defeated.

Venezuelan public life has entered a dead end. The regime decided to steal the election and support this fraud with violent methods. Lula, Petro, AMLO, and even Gabriel Boric, who has always been critical of Chavismo, were thrown off balance. They could turn to China and Russia to contain Maduro’s dictatorial inertia. But the Russians and the Chinese have little interest in this deviation. They would benefit from a more isolated and, therefore, more dependent Venezuela. If Volodomir Zelensky’s denunciation is to be trusted, Putin’s game would be the least conciliatory: the president of Ukraine denounced the participation of mercenaries from the Wagner commando, participating in the repression in the Caribbean.

The trap for Lula, Petro, AMLO and Boric is understandable. An ancestral anti-American inclination prevents them from being associated with Washington’s positions. But the most important thing is that the worsening of the Venezuelan nightmare strengthens the anti-Chavez discourse of its internal opponents, who align themselves with the block of countries that ruled González Urrutia’s victory. These warnings would tend to become more disturbing if Donald Trump ends up winning the unpredictable US presidential election. Faced with that result, the hardening of the Chavista regime would offer an opportunity for a more visible presence of Washington in the region. It should not be forgotten that, at the time, Trump imagined a multinational invasion of Venezuela. It was another Trump. It was another world.

The Venezuelan tragedy served as an excuse for other diplomatic moves. Lula da Silva, for example, agreed to take charge of Argentine interests in Caracas. The Argentine embassy was the only one sheltering political refugees. And Javier Milei was among the first heads of state to disavow the result announced by the Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino López. Forced to withdraw diplomatic personnel from Venezuela, the Argentine Foreign Ministry asked Brazil to assume responsibility for the country’s affairs. This was a repeat of what happened in 1982, during the war with the United Kingdom over the Malvinas Islands: Brazilians also represented Argentina in London.

However, in this case, there was a mix-up of the kind that characterizes Milei’s government on a daily basis. As soon as Lula accepted the proposal, Milei reproduced a message published on the X network insulting the president of Brazil, as well as Petro and AMLO, for being tolerant of Maduro. The next day, on Thursday morning, Milei issued a long statement thanking Brazil for its solidarity. A significant detail: María Corina Machado also applauded Brazil, which shows that this country maintains an open line with the regime and with its rivals.

The gesture demonstrates Brazil’s interest in coordinating with Argentina, despite the enmity of the two presidents. The bilateral agenda is very dense, and includes negotiations with the European Union to establish the Free Trade Agreement with Mercosur. It is an agreement that is increasingly relevant to the global chessboard for a simple reason: China is offering that bloc an agreement of the same type. A pressure that may break the blockade that French agricultural protectionism is exerting on that transaction. Mysterious consequences that reach from the Caribbean to the Rio de la Plata.

