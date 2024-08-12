On the night of Friday, August 9, a broadcast kept thousands of Venezuelans in suspense. In La Vega, a working-class neighborhood in Caracas, a human rights defender, a former candidate on the government lists in a parliamentary election, was ordered by hooded police officers to submit to an interrogation. With the house still dark, Koddy Campos, an activist from the LGTBI community, started a “live” on his Instagram account. He turned on the light in the living room, put on a blue shirt, and began to show the attempted illegal break-in at his home. Thousands of users connected. Hooded police officers knocked down the bars on the window of the humble home. One of the officers told him: “We are looking for the victims.” rioters those you paid.” In addition to demanding respect for his rights, Campos declared: “I am not a criminal, I have been a human rights defender for 16 years, I have written laws for this country, I wrote the Constituent Law against hatred myself.”

In the 25 years since Chavismo emerged as a diverse movement that coalesced around Hugo Chávez, there have been several internal purges that have led to supporters who claim Chávez’s legacy considering Maduroism to be something else in 2024.

In the initial cases, the reasons for the disagreement were corruption, later the constant violation of human rights and the authoritarian drift. These reasons are now compounded by the failure to recognize the popular will expressed on July 28, by not publishing the results – as required by law – and the political persecution that turned one of its guns against the poorest voters and, even more so, against former Chavista voters.

Friday’s broadcast was amplified by the addition of Vladimir Villegas, a well-known Venezuelan politician and journalist who served in the government until 2007. Villegas was co-drafter of the current constitution, and resigned as vice-foreign minister when Hugo Chavez attempted to reform the Constitution in violation of its original spirit. In April 2002, when the coup against Chavez took place, he led the resumption of the state television channel.

There is a pattern in this new wave of repression. The videos circulating on social media, the testimonies of human rights defenders and the stories of relatives of victims of repression coincide. Hooded officers intercepting victims. Without arrest warrants. They dismantle doors to break into homes. Forced disappearances of hundreds of people who are prohibited from contacting lawyers. Charges with terrorism crimes. In some audios, uniformed officers can be heard telling victims: “Collaborate.” Subsequently, state agencies have published videos in which they expose the detainees, mock them and threaten to continue the repressive campaign.

In various public offices they demand loyalty.

The disillusionment of many who embraced the then revolutionary proposal in 1998 began to show itself from the year 2000; it worsened with the death of the leader in 2013 and was strengthened with Maduro at the head of the government. Like a tide, it has had ebbs and flows. The millionaire income of the Venezuelan treasury was squandered between welfare policies ―through a program of missions focused on the provision of services― and blatant theft.

In Venezuela, the term “boliburguesía” became popular to refer to some sectors of the government that, instead of worshipping the liberator Simón Bolívar, worshipped the Venezuelan currency. Since 2007, the currency has been devalued with conversions that have eliminated up to 14 zeros. Currently, it has been replaced, de factofor the US dollar.

A little more elaborate was the description of the “endogenous right”, to refer to the elite of the military sector, with millionaire habits. And finally, as there is everything in the Lord’s vineyard, in the Venezuelan officialdom, they discovered early on that being rich is not so bad – as Chavez claimed – and several joined a group of young businessmen who received the nickname of bolichicos. Some of them with successful businesses in Spain.

Former and former officials from the last quarter century are involved in more than 141 international corruption schemes linked to the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela, according to figures from the organization Transparency International.

In July 2012, Chávez began his campaign for a third re-election. It was already public knowledge that he was suffering from a fatal cancer. At a rally that brought together thousands in Maracay, a city 180 kilometers from Caracas, he was accompanied, among others, by the governor of the state of Aragua, Rafael Isea ―currently in exile in the United States― and Minister Maripili Hernández, a critic of the Maduro government’s human rights violations, especially in the post-electoral raid.

According to witnesses to the president’s death throes, in February 2013, when Chavez was convalescing in the military hospital in Caracas, only a very small group visited him. Among them, the then all-powerful oil tsar, Minister Rafael Ramirez. On his deathbed, the president demanded that they make a change in economic policy, because the coming crisis, due to the fall in oil prices, would be devastating. On the contrary, Maduro insisted on a scheme that affected the already weak Venezuelan economy. Later he got rid of Ramirez, whom he accused of corruption.

Rodrigo Cabezas and Héctor Navarro, members of the cabinet that accompanied Chávez during his last term, formed, together with other dissidents, a Platform for the Defense of the Constitution, a space made up of left-wing leaders. A few days ago, they signed a letter demanding that the results of the July 28 election be published as required by law.

There is a political figure who has had a revival in recent weeks. He is Juan Barreto, a university professor, former mayor and one of the strongest mobilizers of the social movements that took to the streets to demand the return of Chávez on April 13, 2002. I still remember when, in the early hours of April 14, I arrived at a radio station, after having been detained in Fuerte Tiuna, the military installation that was the epicenter of the counter-coup. One of the first people I met was Barreto, with armed escorts. For him, it was a matter of life or death to take control of those media outlets to spread the message of those loyal to Chávez.

Today he uses social media to speak to grassroots movements and demand that the Electoral Power show the results.

In Venezuela, more than one hundred military personnel are political prisoners. General Isaias Baduel died in prison without being subjected to a second trial. In 2017, the prosecutor Luisa Ortega Díaz declared that the constitutional thread had been broken. She was ousted and persecuted. Today she is in exile.

The attack on the poorest is not unprecedented. Since July 2015, the Maduro regime has implemented a security operation called Operation People’s Liberation. Hundreds of young people, some of whom were accused of being criminals, were executed. Security officers, wearing masks, entered the homes of suspected criminals and executed them, according to testimonies. They then reported alleged confrontations. There have been documented massacres. One of them occurred in January 2021, precisely in La Vega, the extended neighborhood where Koddy Campos lives. That time, 23 young people were killed. There were no reported police casualties.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the UN demanded that the police force in charge of such operations be dissolved. This happened, but it was replaced by another, which has now been identified as one of the executors of the persecution against the dissidents of the Chavista base.

In the broadcast that Koddy Campos made on his Instagram, the face of one of the police officers is seen. He immediately covers it with a balaclava. The hate law has been used indiscriminately against those who have opposed the government. It establishes prison sentences of up to 20 years. Campos, like many others, split from the government and continued his work as a defender of the rights of the LGBT community. On Friday, after a verbal battle for more than two hours, while the broadcast continued, the police gave up on entering his house. In the middle of the darkness, Campos and his partner went out to take shelter. Today they are in hiding.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.