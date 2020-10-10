Madurai: A thief stole goods worth 65000 rupees from a shop located in a supermarket in Usilampatti. Also took 5000 rupees in cash with him. This thief used to work in the same shop from where he had stolen. He also left a note for his boss before leaving.

He wrote, “Sorry, you will only lose one month of revenue, but it is equal to three months for me.” Sorry again ‘

According to sources, the theft took place in a shop located on Uslimpatti-Madurai road, which is owned by 30-year-old M. Ramprakash of Kavanandanapatti. The owner came to know about the theft when he opened the shop on Thursday morning and saw that two computers, a television and Rs 5,000 cash were missing from his shop.

Police said that the thief also stole the record of CCTV footage. Fingerprint experts have been called for investigation. Usilampatti Town Police has registered a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and has started investigation.

This type of incident also took place in Patna, Bihar

Let us tell you that a similar case had also come up earlier in Patna, Bihar, when the merchant family found it expensive to close their house and go to the village in Chhath. The thieves burglarized and stole millions of jewels with a cash of Rs 60 lakh. The thieves also wrote a note lipstick in the glass of the dressing table as they went. In that note, abuses were written for brother-in-law’s praise and brother. The thieves also wrote that God-in-law Ghanism should make a lot of progress. As soon as the police got information about this incident, the police reached the scene of the incident with their intervention and got involved in the investigation.

