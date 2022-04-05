the dane mads petersen (Trek Segafredo) is the first leader of the 68th edition of the Circuit de la Sarthe, after winning in a small sprint in the first stage disputed with start and finish in Mamers with a route of 192.3 km. Pedersen (Tollose, 26 years old), 2019 World Champion, did not spare in a sprint disputed between ten riders, crossing the line ahead of the French Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r Citrôen) and Axel Zingle (Cofidis). In the top 10 entered some of the prominent names of the test, such as the Italian Filippo Ganna and the rooster Thibaut Pinot, fifth and seventh, respectively.

four runners alexander kamp (Trek Segafredo), Sean Quinn (EF Education), alexis gougeard (B & B hotels), winner of this test in 2019, and mael guegan (Nantes Atlantic) had an interesting escapade which allowed them to be 3:18 minutes ahead of the peloton, before being hunted down by a group of eight pursuers who had come out of the peloton group in search of them.

In the end there were 10 riders left to play for the first victory and the lead, among them fast men in the sprint like Mads Pedersen, intractable on the finish straight until he imposed his speed against Cosnefroy and Zingle (Cofidis). It’s about the Pedersen’s third victory this season, since before he raised his arms in stages of the Besseges Star and Paris Nice, and number 21 of his professional career. A Nordic runner with brilliant track records, winner of classics such as Ghent Wevelgem and Kuurne-Brussels. The second stage takes place this Wednesday with start and finish in the town of Le Lude on a 174.7 km route.