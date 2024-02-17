Death Stranding It is a game that managed to captivate the public with its story and characters. With the sequel on the way, many are eagerly awaiting the return of this cast members. However, Hideo Kojima has confirmed that Clifford Unger, played by Mads Mikkelsen, will not appear in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Through his official Twitter account, Kojima revealed that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will not feature the participation of Mads Mikkelsen, since his character's story came to an end in the first game of the series. This is what he said about it:

“We've had a lot of enthusiastic messages saying, 'I want to see Cliff in DS2 too!' However, Mads does not appear in DEATH STRANDING 2 ON THE BEACH. If you have PLAYED DS1 until the end, you will understand. Cliff is a character who played a very important and special role in Death Stranding. Mads understood this and played it beautifully. Mads Cliff will remain in Death Stranding history and in your memories forever. It's because we worry about Cliff's character not appearing in DS2. Please understand.”

in the original Death Stranding, Clifford Unger was presented to us as an antagonist for much of the adventure, since we faced him on multiple occasions, each set in a different historical war. However, We also had the opportunity to see his tragic story, and learn about the relationship that Sam Porter Bridges has.

Although Clifford Unger is not returning, we already know that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will feature Sam, Fragile, Higgs Monaghan and Lou. However, it is unknown if companions from the original adventure, such as Hearthman and Deadman, will have any participation in the sequel.

Considering that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will reach our hands until 2025, there is still some time to have a clear answer to this question. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the game. Similarly, A24 joins the production of the Death Stranding movie.

It's okay that Mads Mikkelsen doesn't have a role in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. His story came to an end in the first game, and there's no reason to see him again. Fans must understand that things come to an end, and that includes the narrative arc of some characters they love.

