Very recently the actor Mads Mikkelsen went to Sarajevo Film Festival, place in which the creative was interviewed by different media that are dedicated to the show. There he was asked what it meant to replace Johnny Depp in the franchise fantastic animalsadmitting that he was very scared because of the prestige that his name bears.

For his part, he also commented on the return of Depp to said franchise derived from Harry Pottergiven that now with the judgment in favor against AmberHeard, It is possible that Warner consider the idea of ​​returning the paper to him. Although since the saga did not have a great acceptance with the most recent film, it is probable that there is not even a sequel.

This is what he mentioned:

It was very intimidating. Obviously, well, now the course has changed, he won the lawsuit, so let’s see if he comes back. He could. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, he couldn’t copy it. There was no way he could just copy it, because it’s so much of him. It would be creative suicide. So we had to think of something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between me and him. So yeah, he was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but also very stubborn. I didn’t interact with them too much, but I could understand why they got their hearts broken.

It is worth mentioning that a document was recently revealed that can turn the tables between the case of Depp against heard, but it is not yet confirmed how reliable it has become. In addition, returning to this saga may not be the best option for the actor, since he has refused to return to the companies that turned their backs on him, obviously this includes Disney Y Warner Bros.

Via: dead line