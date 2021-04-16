Although it is hard to believe, the Indiana Jones saga is more alive than ever. On the way there is a video game franchise developed by Machine Games (Wolfenstein) and also a fifth installment of the mythical film saga starring Harrison Ford. The actor who also gave life to Han Solo in Star Wars will be back in this new episode, but now it has been confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5, as has informed Deadline. In this way, the Danish actor joins the also confirmed Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), who will be the female lead in the film.

At the moment the role that Mikkelsen will play has not been announced, but given his background it is possible that he will put himself in the shoes of the villain of the movie. Indiana Jones 5 will also feature the legendary composer John williams in charge of the soundtrack, although Steven Spielberg will not have the role of director, but producer of the work. In its place will be James mangold, a filmmaker more than contrasted thanks to films of the stature of Logan or Ford vs Ferrari. As we mentioned previously, Harrison Ford will repeat in the role of Indiana Jones, who will once again lead the cast of this new installment.

The creators of Wolfenstein are working on an Indiana Jones game

Mads Mikkelsen has become one of the hot actors thanks to brilliant performances. Interpretations that have earned him to be in almost all the great franchises of our time, such as Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Hannibal, 007 and now Indiana Jones. The Danish actor also shone in Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s latest game and which has been a success after his arrival on PC. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to premiere on July 29, 2022, so there is still much ahead and many details to be revealed in the coming months.