Mads Mikkelsen (Copenhagen, 1965) is the most international Danish actor: his roles in the Bond saga and the Marvel universe attest to this. A dancer before turning to acting, Mikkelsen remembers the blow that the ‘Another Round’ team suffered on the fourth day of filming: the death of director Thomas Vinterberg’s daughter in a car accident. “We talked about it at the beginning because a lot of things were happening inside him and I wanted to make it clear that he could count on me,” explains the actor. “I have a lot of respect for Thomas, for the passion with which he approaches his work, for his ability to overcome these complex emotions and focus his energy on what we were doing.”

-What a dance is marked at the end of the film. Did it take a lot of choreography?

-We prepared it, but we did not know exactly how the result would be so we let it emerge. We had the location, the stage, the actors who were going to accompany me and I had to work with the material. It was a suicide dance of several minutes, very dramatic and over the top, and it worked. Not everything was choreographed, Thomas allowed me to improvise for the magic to emerge. There is great trust between us because before we start shooting we reached an agreement to help each other

-They had already worked together on ‘The hunt’. How did this collaboration come about?

-He called me and showed me a YouTube video of two friends trying to tie up a motorcycle completely drunk and it was revealing. I understood from the first moment what I wanted to achieve and I got on board. We both belong to different circles in Denmark, distant circles trying to find each other to create. ‘The hunt’ allowed us to explore various Nordic philosophical theories and with this film we continue on that same course. We are doing a personal and artistic journey that forces us to bring out the best in ourselves, and that is something wonderful. In this particular case, the journey has been harrowing for what Thomas had to live through.

-When was the last time you got drunk?

-I think alcohol, as explained in the movie, can have various levels in your body. To shoot this character, we decided that I didn’t have to be drunk. For many reasons: it was difficult to drink while we were filming because it is very difficult to communicate with the rest of the team if you are drunk or half drunk. But we did a lot of trials with the drink to understand how to talk and walk depending on the amount of alcohol you have in your body. And I don’t remember the last time I got drunk.

-Has your perception of alcohol changed after filming ‘Another Round’?

-I am Danish and I have experimented with alcohol, and no, it has not changed my perception. Everything in moderation. This film began as a tribute to alcohol and later it was transformed. We didn’t want to make a movie about the dark side of drinking, because that’s been done many times, but we didn’t want to be immoral either. We wanted to remind ourselves that human beings have been drinking for thousands of years and there must be a reason they do so, whether it’s to take the pressure off or lose their cowardice. We all know that a conversation can be more fun after a couple of drinks, but we also know that after a whole bottle that conversation stops being interesting.

Mads Mikkelsen in ‘Another Round’.

-Do teachers in Denmark enjoy respect?

-We are talking about a vocational profession that is not well paid anywhere in the world with respect to what it means. I loved the scenes of my character teaching History class as his lessons get more and more exciting. The actors who played my students were enthusiastic, because they had seen me for several scenes being the most boring teacher in the world and we took them by surprise, without rehearsing too much. It was great, a bit like flying. This man suddenly rediscovers why he liked his job.

-You will need a drink to replace Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’.

-That’s another topic. I’m going to try to be true to myself and create the character from my perspective. I am currently preparing myself and I cannot reveal much, I want to respect Johnny’s work but I am going to make it my own.