With 86 votes in favor, 41 against and the absence of a senator from the Citizen Movement, the senators of the Fourth Transformation It can be said that They gave a “madruguete” to the opposition and the judiciary to the approve judicial reform that impacts the entire country.

He senate led by the Morena party Gerardo Fernandez Norona had to move to an alternate venue after the premises were taken over by alleged workers of the judiciary, students and militants of political parties who tried in every way to stop the vote and the approval.

The most notable were the heated discussions between Fernández Noroña and the PAN member Lilly Téllez, “The Betrayal” by Miguel Angel Yunes to the PAN members, who argued and voted in favor of the reform and told Marko Cortes that he had not contributed a single vote to the BREAD but he nominated himself as a multi-senator, just like his secretary.

The Morena senator from Sinaloa, Enrique Inzunzaplayed an outstanding role, going up to the podium and amidst the cries of the opposition to defend the election of judges, magistrates and ministers by popular vote, he spoke as a legislator and as a retired magistrate and ratified that “the reform is going ahead!”

Immediately after approval, the ruling was sent to the states where it was discussed and yesterday it had already been approved in 5 state congresses and in some of them there were also demonstrations and occupation of the stands by workers of the judicial branch who assure that they will continue to fight.

Medley. The Secretary of Fisheries, Flor Emilia Guerra and Mayor Gerardo Vargas, captured the spotlight yesterday at the ceremony to hand over 530 small vessels and 550 marine engines worth 70 million pesos, which took place in Topolobampo.

Both authorities and fishermen recognized the support that the Governor Ruben Rochafor the performance of its activity. On the other hand, Flor Emilia reported that this week the state government will deliver the Bien Pesca, with an investment of 122 million pesos.

PROTEST. Leaders and activists of the PAN in Sinaloa, headed by Roxana Rubio, released a statement yesterday in which they demand that the Governor Ruben Rochathat he guarantee security or resign. Also, the immediate dismissal of the secretary of public security and that those responsible for the wave of violence affecting the population be punished.

ELECTION. The president of the National Electoral Institute, Guadalupe Taddei, declared herself ready to hold the elections for judges, ministers and magistrates. Once the process of approving the reform to the judicial power is concluded, they will begin to prepare the budget for approval in the 2025 federal budget.

CONSULTATION. Despite the rejection of UAS officials, local deputies yesterday devoted themselves to reforming the organic law among university students. The consultation will continue today.

“The election of judges will improve justice”: Enrique Inzunza

senator

