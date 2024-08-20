Mexico City.- The Mexican ambassador to Nigeria, Alfredo Miranda, “got up early” at América Femenil and revealed that defender Chidinma Nkeruka Okeke will be their reinforcement.

“Nigerian women’s soccer player Chidinma Nkeruka Okeke is heading to Mexico to join Club América Femenil.

“Okeke, as she likes to be called, is a professional soccer player who has been selected by Nigeria and has played in Spain and Japan. Welcome to Mexico, Okeke,” the diplomat wrote on his social networks, along with a photo of the player. The 24-year-old Nigerian defender has played for clubs FC Robo in her country, as well as Madrid CFF in Spain, in addition to Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC in Israel and will arrive from MyNavi Sendai in Japan.

Although América Femenil has not made the signing official, coach Ángel Villacampa spoke about her at the team’s press conference prior to the start of the Concacaf W.

“She is a player who will bring us a defensive strength that I think we were going to need. She is an international player, she is a player who has just competed in the Olympic Games, she can play in any defensive line and position. They are coming to give us a hand, especially in the central part of the defence. “She is a very strong player physically, and as she adapts she will contribute a lot to us, especially in defence,” he said.

There is illusion

Regarding the regional tournament, the Spanish coach said that there is excitement.

“It’s a great illusion to play in this new international tournament, it gives us the opportunity to play in the Club World Cup,” she said, adding that they will seek to win both in Concacaf and the 2024 Apertura. América Femenil debuts this Wednesday against Vancouver.