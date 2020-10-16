Joseja Hombrados, president of the Madrid Handball Federation and Guadalajara player, laments the lack of a Madrid team in the men’s elite, “because the Community does have a quarry at the moment.” And the reality is that more than twenty people from Madrid, or those trained here, are reinforcing the Asobal League in a few years in which it is very difficult to live exclusively from handball. For example, Guadalajara is the one that benefits the most from the Madrid youth squad, because a third of the team comes from Madrid: in addition to Hombrados, Gallardo, El Korchi, Sanz, Rodríguez and Díaz.

Of course, the Quabit Guadalajara has lost another from Madrid, Chema Márquez, who now plays for Granollers with his brother Alejandro Márquez, also from Madrid. That Alcobendas has thrown in the towel this season of catharsis has been good for Cangas, who has taken Santi López and a pivot project with a long future, Alberto Martín, 19 years old, in which coach Moyano trusts, the only Madrid coach present at Asobal this year.

Of all those who are enrolled in the highest Spanish category the only three absolute internationals are Hombrados, Chema Márquez and Juan del Arco, from Leganés and another globetrotter like Joseja, that this campaign militates in the Anaitasuna of Pamplona, ​​where he shares a dressing room with another 20-year-old youth squad from Madrid, Héctor González.

The prominence of the Madrilenians also draws attention in the goals, and Nacho Valles now leads the scorers table in the ranks of the Santander Sinfín, where another of the Madrid goalkeepers, Ernesto Sánchez, also plays, formed in Leganés. Carlos Calle, now at Valladolid, from Coslada and Alcobendas, is another of the goalkeeping specialists, where he plays with Jorge Serrano, trained at Villaviciosa de Odón.

Without an elite team in Madrid, another quality center back, Sergio Pérez, plays this season in Huesca after passing through Teucro; like Nicolás López, who came to Villa de Aranda del Lanzarote after training in Alcobendas.