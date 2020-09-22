MADRID (dpa-AFX) – In view of the rapidly increasing number of corona infections in Madrid, Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso has warned of a lockdown in the entire capital region. Residential areas with a total of 850,000 inhabitants have been partially cordoned off since Monday. The residents are only allowed to leave them to go to work, school or to the doctor, among other things. “It makes no sense to impose restrictions in some areas and not in others,” said Ayuso, according to Spanish media on Tuesday. It did not rule out that the entire capital region with a total of 6.6 million inhabitants could be affected, as the newspaper “El País” reported.

In fact, according to information on Tuesday, the number of new infections in 16 other urban areas as well as in the already partially sealed off areas is over 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days. To put it into perspective: In Germany, this value is currently 13.5 calculated over seven days. The comparative figure for Madrid would therefore be arithmetically 27 to a good 1000.

With more than 680,000 infections and 30,900 deaths, Spain is the country in Western Europe hit hardest by the pandemic. About a third of the cases are registered in Madrid. For all of Spain, the Ministry of Health reported 10,799 new infections within the past 24 hours as well as late reports from past days on Tuesday. In the same period there were 241 other corona deaths.

The Catalan regional government has since reduced the mandatory quarantine for everyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive from 14 to 10 days. This could soon also apply nationwide, said Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa./ro/DP/fba