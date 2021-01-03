The much-celebrated change of year was hardly noticed in the Real Madrid sports city, in this calendar course compressed by the pandemic: evening training on New Year’s Eve, and also this Friday, before receiving Celta this Saturday (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga ). The arrival of 2021 hardly left the shock of Sergio Ramos, who worked in the gym, “with an upset stomach and discomfort,” according to Valdebebas sources. Nothing serious, but enough that he was left off the list for the match.

The new year also brought the beginning of the period in which the captain, whose contract expires on June 30, can negotiate with other clubs without legal conditions. Nothing serious, but enough so that that symbolic line of the calendar was crossed, as also happened with Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez. Zidane asked this Friday to put an end to the uncertainty of three decisive footballers at the beginning of the season: “We all want this situation to be fixed as soon as possible. It is the interest of all, for the good of all. I hope it can be fixed quickly, ”he said.

But in the offices of Real Madrid they maintain the roadmap drawn up to try not to get out of the pandemic financially burned. The passage from 2020 to 2021 is just another point in a path conditioned by the uncertainty in which the approval of the budgets and the negotiations of the pending cuts to balance those numbers were marked with greater intensity.

On December 20, the assembly of delegates approved some downward accounts (617 million income) that were pending of new salary adjustments to be able to save the around 70 million red numbers that they anticipated because of having to play the games on goal closed. That will require a new drop in salary for the players of the football and basketball squads, after the 10% that, together with the managers, they already accepted at the end of last year. The plan of the white leaders is to address this negotiation from January 15, after these days having paid the players the first payment of salaries in full.

What sources familiar with the numbers point out is that a larger cut is necessary than the last one. During the confinement, with 11 league games pending, the club proposed two scenarios: a 10% discount if the championship ended without an audience, and 20% if the championship was canceled. The current panorama points to a full season without spectators or, in the best of cases, to some days with a very small capacity. “This is our ruin,” said Florentino Pérez at the assembly of delegates. “If the situation drags on, it can be dramatic.” For these conversations, it will be necessary to link Sergio Ramos, who as captain was fundamental in the achievement of the last agreement with the president, and who this time also has pending the extension of his contract.

The time set in the dispatches to address this new agreement is also after January 15, when they expect to have some more information about the dark financial perspectives of the course. Neither party doubts whether they can extend the defense commitment, but the terms are still pending.

The dates to negotiate new contracts for Lucas Vázquez and Luka Modric, according to sources close to the white leadership, are the same: after January 15. They value the public willingness of the Croatian to lower his claims to continue another year, but maintain that they still need to make numbers. “It’s going to be a very tough year,” they say.