The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, during the presentation of the plan, last Monday in Madrid. Marta Fernández Jara / Europa Press

The new rental plan of the Madrid City Council will allow rental contracts for a duration less than the minimum contemplated by law. To do this, it uses the figure of usufruct, regulated in the Urban Leasing Law (LAU) as one of the exceptions that allow a contract to be shortened. José Ramón Zurdo, president of Agencia Negotiadora del Alquiler (a private rental brokerage company), believes that the City Council uses this loophole “for purposes for which it was not intended.” A spokesman for the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS), the entity that runs the program, responds that the interpretation made by the LAU’s Zurdo company “is incorrect” and defends the legality of the plan. Several legal experts consulted by EL PAÍS agree that there is no illegality, although they do see other drawbacks.

The LAU, in its article 9, establishes the minimum duration of rentals. This text was precisely reformed in March 2019 to extend the term, after a previous reform of the PP that had cut it to three years. Since then, tenants have the right to stay in the property for a minimum of five years, if the owner is a natural person, or seven years, if it is a legal person (a company or a public administration). The only exceptions to this rule, provided that the notice periods are also properly respected, refer to the owner’s need to recover the home for himself or a close relative; or that the lessor is not the owner of the property, but is a subtenant or has transferred a superficial or usufructuary right.

The latter is what the EMVS has articulated. As the purpose of the so-called Comprehensive Municipal Rental Plan is to capture an empty house, what it asks the owners is to give it the usufruct and in return it gives them help to reform the apartment, if necessary, in addition to guarantees that they will receive the rent. The City Council is in charge of managing the rents and is the one who bears the risk of possible non-payments, periods in which the property is empty or disbursements in case of damage to the home. To this end, it states that “the term for which the usufruct will be constituted may not be less than 4 years.”

It is that line in the bases of the program that has raised suspicions. “It is outrageous that a public company can limit the tenant’s right to spend seven years in a home,” says Zurdo. In addition, he adds, the EMVS could have resorted to other figures such as the guarantee to mediate those rents and guarantee payment without the need to become a beneficial owner. Zurdo believes that article 13.2 of the LAU “is intended for individual usufructs, not of a collective nature, because then it is denatured” and warns of the danger that funds or other large owners use this figure to assign that right to a third party and shorten thus the rental terms.

A trap”

Three lawyers consulted see little risk of this happening because, they agree, in that case it could be shown that there is a fraud of the law. “The only motivation would be to violate the minimum term, while the City Council becomes a usufructuary to provide a service”, explains Marta Serra, director of Râiz Abogados. The expert also points out that the LAU does not prevent a legal person from having a large number of properties in usufruct, so it does not see a basis for Zurdo’s accusation. Natalia Palomar, a lawyer for the Provivienda association, sees it the same from a legal point of view, but is more critical of the EMVS. “Of course it is legal, but what you are doing is cheating because you are rendering Article 9 without effect [el que establece la duración mínima del contrato]”, Indicates the lawyer.

Palomar also warns that the usufruct entails tax costs, since the Madrid City Council will have to pay the Tax on Documented Legal Acts, and does not hesitate to classify article 13.2 as “one of the most unfair of the LAU”. “If, when the landlord dies, the heir must continue with the contract, why doesn’t something similar happen with the usufruct? It is one of the cases in which the tenant is most unprotected ”, argues the lawyer, whose organization works with vulnerable people and has been critical of the Madrid plan for not targeting this type of group.

“It is a controversial and conflictive issue,” says María Luz Rodríguez, a lawyer with the Legálitas Property Department. “I do not think it is illegal, but it is not as easy as the usufruct ends and the contract ends,” he warns, “if the notice deadlines are not met, the contract is tacitly redirected.” Rodríguez believes that the EMVS will have to be “very vigilant” in the management of these opposites so as not to later encounter potential two-way conflicts: with the owner and the tenant of the property. In addition, the three lawyers point out that the usufruct implies that the municipal company of Madrid may need to make much shorter leases than those four years. For example, because in a flat the tenant leaves when there is little time left to transfer the property, in which case the Town Hall would have to try to rent it for that period or assume the loss of paying the rent to the owner without recovering any of that money.

The City Council plan, in any case, does not establish that four years is the term, but that this is only a minimum. “The objective is to bring to the market homes that have been empty for a long time and may be in poor condition,” explains the spokesman for the municipal company, “to make them profitable, a minimum period of four years was established because it seemed logical to us, but the law allows any period ”. In the Rental Negotiating Agency they believe that it is an “unviable” approach from the point of view of profitability and that is why no company in the sector does something similar. Although they also point to an economic reason such as the one that has led the EMVS to decide that minimum period of four years, and may have opted for a longer period. “I think they have valued that they have 30 million in 3 years [el presupuesto anunciado es ese, con el objetivo de captar unas 500 viviendas] and what they don’t want is to get away from that term, ”says Zurdo.