Filomena It arrived on Friday and in five days it has made a dent in a health system already stressed by a third wave that reaches 627 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days and has its intensive care units at 90% occupancy. All areas are suffering from the storm and to this is added a rising pandemic: clinics closed, analytics and PCR canceled due to the impossibility of transferring them to laboratories, staff doubling and tripling days because the relief could not arrive, in addition to emergencies full of fractures and blood reserves emptying due to lack of donations. A perfect storm.

When the storm started, the first problem was the mobility of the toilets, the heavy snow made it impossible to get out of shifts or enter them, and transfers to hospitals or to emergency care were complicated until they almost disappeared. Primary care was the first affected. María Justicia, a family doctor, says that Filomena “has made primary care precarious, even more so”: “We were already coming from a precarious situation, which the pandemic worsened and that the storm has finished sinking. Now it has been highlighted not only the deficit of human resources but of infrastructures ”.

Centers without heating or water, interiors at eight degrees and staff working with shelter, roofs with leaking leaks, sunken parking lots, specialists working, by telephone, from the centers closest to their homes so as not to neglect their patients … “The amount of Incidences are brutal ”, says Justicia, president of primary care in the Association of Physicians and Higher Education Graduates:“ There are places where you cannot even wash your hands, in the middle of a pandemic. The Ministry of Health is providing cans of water until the breakdowns can be repaired, but the situation is insane ”.

Also in logistics. Since Friday, the performance of PCR and any other analysis in the health centers had to be canceled, those that were made from the afternoon of that day could not reach the laboratories. And they are still unable to do so, confirms a spokesman for the council, who assures that they will resume as soon as the situation allows it: “We maintain those of the rapid antigen tests, which have been increasing during this week. In two days we have made about 18,000. We have managed to quickly adopt preventive measures in positive patients ”.

However, not all PCRs that had been scheduled have been converted to antigen testing. [pruebas rápidas para la detección de covid que todavía los científicos no recomiendan para asintomáticos sino para pacientes con síntomas en los primeros cinco días de evolución], and for the last three days there have been queues at specialty centers waiting for a test that was not going to be done. This Wednesday morning, Eva Porcel waited at -7 degrees for more than two hours: “And all to tell you that they do not do the PCR that your health center prescribed.”

This mobility of the population, whether it was to health centers, the supermarket, work or walking in the snow, has also had an impact on hospital emergency rooms, which have seen the influx of covid patients decrease slightly due to the storm. other pathologies and traumatology increased. This Wednesday, the Gregorio Marañón had 60 wrist breaks, in La Paz 109 of these emergencies were attended only on Tuesday, 28% of the total, and in the Ramón y Cajal, between Tuesday and Wednesday, 43 patients had to be admitted for fractures, “not a few hospital workers,” says Agustín Utrilla, the medical director of this center.

Madrid hospitals multiply emergencies for falls

“The most complicated thing is the balance between registration and income,” explains Utrilla. Those who have to be discharged cannot leave and it is inevitable to enter who requires it. And that has affected covid patients. “Today”, he says, for Wednesday, “after several days of anguish, the UME [Unidad Militar de Emergencias] it has helped us to remove 26 who did not require a stretcher, because ambulances can neither access nor leave the sick at home ”. And to that, he adds, “we must add that it has coincided with the start of vaccination and the rise in infections that is occurring in recent weeks.”

Rosario Torres, acting coordinator of the Emergency Department of La Paz, confirms this: “In the last 15 days there has been an increase in covid patients, going from an average of 70 patients a day to 120 in the last few days. Today, for example, of those who had to enter, 11 have been referred to Zendal and it is expected that in the next few hours there will be some more ”. That new emergency center that, like the rest, has suffered the closure of roads caused by the snowfall, making it difficult to transfer patients there. “Even so, in this third wave we are in a position to be able to tackle it with serenity and solvency, taking advantage of what we have learned and optimizing resources to the maximum,” says Torres.

Filomena it makes these resources difficult at the moment and is delaying the areas of some centers, such as surgical ones, which due to low blood reserves in the Transfusion Center have tried to postpone the non-urgent for several days. “On Friday only 500 donations entered, half of what was necessary, Saturday and Sunday practically nothing, on Monday a little more than 400 thanks to the hospitals [que solicitaron a su plantilla donar voluntariamente por las circunstancias]”, Explains a spokeswoman for the Center.

From several hospitals they explain that the delay of patients in accessing the health system, either due to the precaution of the patients themselves or due to mobility difficulties due to meteorological circumstances, is causing “sick people to arrive, again, as happened in the first wave, they need to directly enter the ICU “, they detail from the Marañón. “Also non-covid pathologies”, adds Agustín Utrilla, from Ramón y Cajal: “What is a stomach ache ends up being a perforated colon cancer”. Now, summarizes this medical director, “difficult weeks are coming, the next one will be where Christmas is seen and it horrifies me to think what we are going to find.” From there, “it will be a vaccine against viruses.”

ICU at 90% and areas with the incidence triggered above 1,000 The Ministry of Health notified this Wednesday the maximum number of infections since the pandemic began: 38,869. In Madrid, that milestone occurred on January 5, then the Community registered 7,246. The entire territory is facing a third wave that has already forced some autonomies to tighten their measures. This Wednesday Galicia, La Rioja, Navarra, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Murcia announced new restrictions. In Madrid, we will have to wait until Friday, when the Minister of Health Enrique Ruiz Escudero appears at a press conference, to find out what new measures will be adopted. The region, with figures for this Wednesday, maintains an upward trend in hospital care that already raises the occupancy of its ICUs to 90%. And, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin, with data closed on Sunday, January 10, the focus of infections continues to be in the youngest, 72% of new cases occur among people between 15 and 59 years old. “In the last 14 days, the highest cumulative incidence corresponds to the group between 15 and 24 years with 899.1”, the report reads. By areas, the highest incidence was registered in Aranjuez, Alcobendas, Collado Villalba and San Sebastián de los Reyes, with a cumulative incidence (AI) of 1,098, 822, 791 and 748 respectively. In the capital, Barajas, Moncloa-Aravaca, Hortaleza and Fuencarral-El Pardo are the districts with the most accumulated infections in the last two weeks, with incidents of 741, 638, 617 and 594, respectively. And there are several municipalities, in addition to Aranjuez, that have shot the AI ​​above 1,000, such as Puebla de la Sierra (1,538) or Somosierra (1,162). There are five over 2,000: Garganta de los Montes (2,017), Talamanca de Jarama (2,307), Villanueva de Perales (2,111), Cadalso de los Vidrios (2,270), Villarejo de Salvanés (2,699). And two that exceed those figures, Titulcia, with 3,503, and La Serna del Monte, with 4,938.

