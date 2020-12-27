Madrid achieved their sixth consecutive victory in December by defeating Granada with a good performance from Marco Asensio. The Spaniard replaced Rodrygo, who was injured in the 38th minute of the game. He suffers a muscle injury with tendon involvement in the right biceps femoris, which will have three months in the dry sique. For this reason falls from the group of praetorians in which Zidane had trusted in this period. Now that position opens up for two other players Vinicius or Hazard. Nor is it negligible that Asensio can play on that side of the white attack, with Lucas Vázquez occupying the offensive on the right wing. But there are eight players who have missed this positive dynamic: Lunin and Altube, the two substitute goals (they have not yet debuted), Odriozola, Militao, Marcelo, Odegaard, Hazard, Jovic and Mariano.

That is a symptom of how difficult it is to get a position in the starting eleven of Real Madrid. Despite the fact that Zidane always defends the entire white squad, it is true that He barely makes modifications to the eleven he has lined up in the previous Whites’ game. Against Granada the same players who played against Eibar just four days ago in Ipurua played: there was only one change and by obligation. The injury that Luka Modric produced in the armero stadium forced Valverde to come out in the starting eleven for the Croatian. The Uruguayan was the footballer who replaced the talented Balkan midfielder. Asensio, the other player who entered the field against the Eibar team, did it for Rodrygo. As against Granada. Isco, for his part, returned to the field to play the last 12 minutes, replacing Valverde. The man from Malaga, who was seen to be more participatory, was about to score what would have been the second white goal

In the press conference after the victory against the Nasrid team, Zidane insisted again: “I have all my players”, but against the Granada team again, he bet on his seat belt. It did not have that group of eight players who are missing this entire phase of Madrid success. The first is Eden Hazard. The Belgian was credited with a series of minutes of play against the Grenadians to enter into the dynamics of the white team: a meeting of any competition with the Whites has not finished since November 23, 2019, against Real Sociedad. Since then he has participated in 14 more matches without completing any. Zidane explained that he did not consider it appropriate in the press conference after the match against Granada: he wants to go slowly with the Belgian …

Minutes in the last six Real Madrid games # Player SEV BOR ATM ATH EIB GRA TOTAL 1 Courtois 90 90 90 90 90 90 540 13 Lunin – – – – – – 0 26 Altube – – – – – 0 2 Carvajal – – 79 90 90 90 349 3 Militao – – – – – – 0 4 Bouquets – 90 90 90 90 90 450 5 Varane 90 90 90 90 90 90 540 6 Nacho 90 – – – – – 90 12 Marcelo – – – – – – 0 19 Odriozola – – – – – – 0 2. 3 Mendy 90 90 90 90 90 90 540 8 Kroos 90 90 90 90 90 90 540 10 Modric 90 90 88 90 72 – 430 14 Casemiro 90 90 90 – 90 90 540 fifteen Valverde – – 2 64 18 78 162 22 Isco – – – 26 – 12 38 twenty-one Odegaard – – – – – – 0 30 Arribas – 16 – – – – 16 7 Hazard – – – – – – 0 9 Benzema 90 90 90 90 90 90 540 eleven Asensio 24 16 eleven 27 18 52 148 17 Lucas V. 90 90 90 75 90 78 513 18 Jovic – – – – – – 0 twenty Vinicius 90 74 79 63 0 12 318 24 Mariano – – – – – 0 25 Rodrygo 66 74 eleven fifteen 72 38 2

Another player is Odegaard, who after starting the first two games, has not played since Whites’ loss in Kiev to Shakhtar. It is true that he has had an injury that has separated him from the rest of his teammates, but in the last two Madrid matches he has not even warmed up on the wing. Nacho, who complied with the resignation of Sergio Ramos, has disappeared from the eleven. The defender fulfilled with note in appointments like the triumphs in San Siro against Inter (0-2) or against Sevilla (0-1). Like his partner behind, Eder Militao, who has only participated in two games so far this season: the last time he played was in the victory against Huesca (4-1) on the last day of October … The same goes for Odriozola who, recovered to play on the right side due to Carvajal’s injury, has seen almost all the games from the stands. Marcelo, Mariano and Jovic are other players who have not had many minutes in the campaign. Apart are the two substitute goalkeepers, Andrei Lunin and Diego Altube, who have not played a single minute so far this season. No one loses hope of getting a place in Madrid’s starting lineup. Zidane warns him day after day: “I will have all the players. They know it, the only thing they have to be prepared for when that moment comes ”. But for now he only trusts his Praetorian Guard …