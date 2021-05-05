Alberto Abalde (notable)

7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists (8.3 PIR)

The Galician forward has fitted very well at Real Madrid, although his weight has gone from more to less this season (in December he was the most valued signing since 2016). It was not his first experience in the Euroleague (he had played two with Valencia Basket), but he has maintained his numbers in the Taronja team and with the best three-point hand (43.5% effectiveness).

Carlos Alocen (good)

3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists (3.3 PIR)

With Campazzo’s departure, Laprovittola’s positive and Llull’s physical problems, Alocen has had to pull from Madrid for part of this season. “His season is very good. Being a base at Madrid is not easy and he is being demanding,” Laso said about him a little over a month ago. He has connected well with Tavares and is cheeky, which can sometimes cause him to lose an extra ball.

Facundo Campazzo (notable)

9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists (13.6 PIR)

On November 22, after a Real Madrid-Baxi Manresa in the Endesa League, Campazzo put an end to his Madrid stage. News of their departure broke a couple of days earlier, after the whites beat Fenerbahçe at home. In the Euroleague he played only 10 games, but he left as one of the best passers in the Old Continent (6.3 assists per game).

Jaycee Carroll (good)

9.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists (7.1 PIR)

The American shooting guard decided to extend his career for at least one more year (the next season could continue as well) and Carroll continues to be one of the best shooters on the Old Continent. Essential to force the fifth game against Efes (20 points and 4/7 in three-point shots), he closed the regular season with a 41.2% effectiveness in the triple.

Fabien Causeur (approved)

6.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists (5.4 PIR)

At the beginning of the season, he was out due to COVID and has not had much continuity in Laso’s plans: he has chained meetings with many minutes on the track and others with hardly any prominence. Causeur stands out for his good shot, but the playoff was not, precisely, very fine (1/7 in triples).

Gabriel Deck (notable)

8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists (10.3 PIR)

After the game against Fenerbahçe, which marked Real Madrid’s qualification for the playoff, he announced that he was going to the NBA. The Argentine, who had been loved by the American League for a long time, was one of the fittest players at Real Madrid. An SUV that announced his goodbye, possibly in his prime as a Madridista.

Rudy Fernández (approved)

5.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists (4.5 PIR)

Back problems have been a nightmare for the Mallorcan, who returned in the final stretch of the Euroleague regular season after missing several games. His minutes on the court have dropped this season, but he remains an important player in Laso’s plans in the hot moments of the game. One of those who has played the most in the playoff against Efes.

Usman Garuba (good)

3.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists (6.1 PIR)

In principle, this will be his last season in the Euroleague (next year he will make the jump to the NBA). It is one of the favorites to win the prize Rising Star of the competition and has broken barriers in the playoff: he became the youngest player (just turned 19 years old) to value 30 credits. In the fourth game against Efes he finished with his top in points (24), rebounds (12) and efficiency (30).

Nicolás Laprovittola (approved)

6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists (8.1 PIR)

The almost certain march of Campazzo to the NBA, disrupted the plans of Laprovittola, who had reached an agreement with Panathinaikos, because Madrid did not have him. Lights and shadows for the Argentine, who has played outstanding matches (against Fenerbahçe, at the close of the regular season), but has experienced many of the tight endings from the bench.

Sergio Llull (notable)

8.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3 assists (7.8 PIR)

He is the heart of Real Madrid and the hero of the third game against Efes (13 points in the Madrid comeback in the last quarter). At the beginning of the year he had to undergo surgery due to knee discomfort, but he is in good shape. Since Campazzo’s departure he has returned to the base position to help Madrid.

Anthony Randolph (good)

9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists (9.7 PIR)

The power forward broke on December 18 against Olympiacos (complete rupture of the Achilles tendon in the left foot) and said goodbye to the season. Until that moment he had played 13 games and was one of the team’s top scorers (9.3 points). A great setback for a Madrid that had straightened its European course (eight victories in nine games).

Felipe Reyes (not rated)

1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists (0.8 PIR)

He has not had much weight in European competition (5 games and an average of just over 4 minutes on the court), but Reyes has made history in the Euroleague. The Cordovan center became the oldest player to score in the continental league. He did it in the second game of the tie against Efes (6 points) with 41 years, 1 month and 6 days.

Walter Tavares (outstanding)

11.4 points, 8 rebounds and 1.1 assists (18.1 PIR)

Possibly the most dominating center of this European season and a candidate to finish in the ideal quintet of the course. He finished as the second best rebounder (8.03) of the season and the one with the most blocks (1.75). Madrid survived its absence in the playoff, but the connection with the bases of the Madrid team has been fundamental throughout the course.

Jeff Taylor (approved)

3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists (2 PIR)

Although the Swede is always in charge of more defensive tasks, every season he gave us a game in which he excelled in attack, something that this year has not happened. Abalde has deprived him of prominence and in the final stretch of the season he has not had many minutes, not even in the playoff (10:05 on average).

Trey Thompkins (good)

10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists (11 PIR)

In his seasons as a Real Madrid player he usually goes from less to more, but this course started quite fine. His minutes have been increased by Randolph’s injury and he was the best of all Real Madrid in the first two games of the playoff against Anadolu Efes. He finished the season with 42.4% shooting from three (55% in the playoff).

Tristan Vukcevic (unrated)

2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0 assists (-1 rating)

The pivot, one of the pearls of the Real Madrid quarry, debuted this season in the Euroleague and did so in the playoffs. He has only played three games and his best match was the second against Efes, without Tavares. That day he scored 7 points (with a 2 + 1 included) and captured two rebounds, but was on the court for only 12 minutes due to the problem of fouls.

Alex Tyus (approved)

3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists (3.4 PIR)

He arrived in January because in Laso’s word “they were going to kill Tavares”, but the pivot is quite different from the one who played for Maccabi. Without much prominence, he did have more minutes in the three games that Tavares missed due to injury (just over 24 minutes on the court).