He Formula 1 Madrid Circuit It is advancing by leaps and bounds. In addition to having the bureaucratic permits walking according to the planned script, and with the endorsement of the official confirmation of the organization of the championship itself and the FIA, they have announced the official name with which it will be known from now on to the route that will pass by IFEMA: MADRING.

To be more exact, the official spelling will be MADRINGin a word game between the name of the city and the English word ‘ring’, ring, which in the slang of motor sports is synonymous with circuit. There are multiple examples, such as Hungaroringwhich houses the Hungary GP, or the legendary Nürburgringonce known as the ‘Green Hell’ and that is currently outside the Formula 1 calendar.

But in addition this nomenclature responds to a search for its own brand, a ‘naming’ that in commercial terms is easily remembered. «Generally, we usually refer to the F1 circuits by the name of the town where they are located: Monza, Isola, Interlagos, Spa, Silverstone, Miami, Las Vegas … But its denomination is rarely used correctly. That is why a short and direct identity is sought, with reference to the place where it is celebrated; Easy to remember, and do not need translation, ”they argue.

For those responsible for IFEMA, the promoter of the circuit, Madring is “a denomination that goes beyond the track and that is an invitation to enjoy a unique experience in a city and an exciting region.” A declaration of intentions so that lto Madrid region, unlike other circuitsjoint protagonist to the route itself that since 2026 is going to house a Formula 1 prize.









The announcement of the name of the circuit has also been hand in hand with the creation of all social networks, From x until Spotifyfrom where the next novelties of the circuit will be announced.

When will Formula 1 GP be played in Madrid?

One of the great unknowns that hostest fans is when the Formula 1 Grand Prix will be played in Madrid. In an increasingly tight calendar and that already has 24 races a year, the arrival of the Spanish capital to replace, predictably, to the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya de Montmeló makes its lace complicated.

As explained in the specialized podcast ‘Keep Pushing F1’, the favorite date of the career organizers is In early May. The intention is that it is the first date in Europe, an ideal date in media and also sports terms, with the championship still starting and still determined. It also points to it after summer, near the GP of Italy in September, which in logistics terms would also gain efficiency and costs.

The negotiations between IFEMA, Formula 1 and the FIA ​​to fit Madrid on the calendar remain open, facing a 2026 season with numerous novelties in the championship, from regulations to a new team, Cadillac, which after countless obstacles has managed to reach an agreement with all parties.