Oscar López’s ‘brave left’ is about to turn three months. Since December 7, the Minister for Digital and Public Transformation was proclaimed general secretary, without internal rival and therefore without the need for guarantees or … Primary, the always convulsive PSOE of Madrid has tried to adapt to a new stage where, above all, loyalty to the leader and the hardest and stark speech against Isabel Díaz Ayuso is rewarded. The message of the Socialists has hardened and the pressure against the regional president also, with a continuous attack on her on two main fronts: the dead in the residences during the pandemic and the judicial situation of her partner. But beyond the official line of the party and internal reorganization after the change of direction, there are critical voices, there have always been among the Madrid socialists, who observe the renewed team with skepticism and with the clock in their hand to ask for accounts.

After the internal earthquake that resulted in the resignation of Juan Lobato at the end of November, the party has closed ranks, as a self -defense mechanism, and internal controversies have been extinguished in public, although in the February regional congress it was already seen that there were loose seams: almost 26 percent of the delegates registered in Congress did not want Conclave that in theory was going to be of total unit, endorsed by Sanchismo and without alternative candidates.

«The objective is collective of the entire party in Madrid, Community and City: to recover the government and the mayor’s office. And we are all to one. Without fissures, ”says a member of López’s executive.

There is truce in the PSOE of Madrid, but socialist sources of Madrid consulted by ABC recognize that the internal environment remains “rare” after the abrupt departure of Lobato and the entrance of López with a one hundred percent project endorsed by Ferraz and La Moncloa. “Even if you look forward, we continue in shock for everything that happened,” confesses a leader of the previous stage. Sanchismo has been imposed on the regional PSOE and has cornered those who defended a different way of doing politics to try to fold the PP pulse in the community, for the first time in three decades. The proclamation of Reyes Maroto, another personal commitment of Sánchez, as general secretary of the PSOE in Madrid Ciudad last week completes the Sanchist tandem with which they will try to overcome more Madrid on the left, first, to win the right later.

Clock on progress

But in the Madrid socialist ranks the clock is seen with anxiety: they have not touched power, neither in the community nor in the town hall. And those who have been left out of the first line of this PSOE give a term to the ‘new’: «they have to demonstrate that the change has been worth it, that there are positive results. And we cannot wait two years to check it at the polls. The results have to arrive in six months, so that they demonstrate that they have succeeded ». The surveys will be a tool to calibrate the success or failure of López’s strategy and the former will coincide with May 2. A negative result could begin to remove a critical current that, for now, remains waiting.

In the Óscar López team they reject that pressure with the deadlines: «That should be said by those who demanded for them 10 years of margin. No, people have to work and have to let them organize and start. From here to 2027 it will be evaluated, but without deadlines ».