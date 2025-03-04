The illustrious Bar Association of Madrid (ICAM) has sent a letter to the Minister of Presidency, Justice and Relationship with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, so that Better to protect the professional secrecy of the lawyers before the Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE).

The Constitutional Court of Belgium sent on November 14 A preliminary ruling to the TJUE to clarify How is the protection of the professional secrecy of lawyers and the duty of confidentiality of other legal professions Within the framework of the 2019 European Directive to protect people who report infractions. It should be noted that from this rule the obligation is born, already established in our country, that all companies and public administrations have a channel of complaints for employees to report anomimously infractions or corruption cases.

Given the paths that the matter can carry in the European Court, the ICAM asks that among the national government to defend the professional secrecy of law and prevent any decision that can weaken it, since the kingdom of Spain, as a member state of the EU, can enter to answer the questions raised by Belgium.

From the ICAM they point out that this matter takes on special importance not only for its impact on the guarantee of confidentiality of legal advice, but also because the preliminary ruling issue transcends the scope of the law of competition and directly affects the essence of the exercise of lawincluding the need to protect the confidentiality of the advice provided by the company lawyers.

In this context, the ICAM emphasizes that the recently approved Organic Law of the Law of Defense, promoted by the Ministry of Justice, reinforces the protection of professional secrecy in its article 16. Therefore, the intervention of Spain before the TJUE would not only be consistent with its internal regulatory framework, but also contribute to consolidating a uniform criterion in the European sphere in favor of the confidentiality of the lawyer-client relationship.

The Dean of the College, Eugenio Ribón, points out that professional secrecy is a fundamental guarantee of the rule of law and an essential pillar of the exercise of law. “We urge the Ministry of Justice to take a clear position In the defense of this right before the TJUE, thus contributing to reinforce the protection of the confidentiality of the legal advice throughout the European Union, “he emphasizes.

The ICAM also emphasizes that key entities, such as Belgian Bar Associations and the European Association of Business Lawyers, have expressed concern for this issue and their willingness to participate in the procedure. The intervention of the Kingdom of Spain would allow consolidating a solid positioning in defense of confidentiality and the essential principles of law.

“ICAM reaffirms its commitment in the defense of professional secrecy and will continue to promote initiatives to guarantee its full protection,” he concluded.

Business lawyers

On the other hand, it should be noted that the illustrious Bar Association of Madrid has headed in recent months a strong movement to defend the professional secrecy of the company lawyers after several resolutions of the National Commission of Markets and the Competition (CNMC) in which it has refused to exclude certain documents from investigations that were part of the legal advice of the companies.