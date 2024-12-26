The 112 emergency telephone switchboard in the Community of Madrid received the last early morning, Christmas Eve holiday, 1,846 calls, which represents 7.3% of communications than last year. These are official activity data provided by the Security and Emergency Agency, whose professionals have noted an uptick in events such as fights or alcohol poisoning.

From midnight on Wednesday until 9:00 a.m., the calls received on 112 have communicated 161 brawls and attacks (61% more than Christmas Eve 2023)37 fires (54.2% more than last year) or 66 alcohol poisonings, which were 40.4% more than those reported a year ago.

They have also been attended 22 communications due to traffic accidentscompared to the 20 that were received in 2023, which represents a 10% increase in this type of incidents in the region. Despite the increase in the number of calls and incidents, the majority of the attention that has been carried out has been of a health nature, according to 112 sources in the region, and none have been serious or of special relevance.

This is a circumstance that has also occurred at the capital’s Emergency Center, which from 8:00 p.m. on the 24th to 9:00 a.m. on Christmas Day has carried out more than a thousand interventionss: 353 have been carried out by the Samur, 108 by the city Firefighters and 879 by the Municipal Police.

A serious accident, a crash between a motorcycle and a car and the explosion of a scooter have been the most relevant events attended to by the Madrid City Council’s Emergency staff, which has also recorded an increase in warnings compared to 2023.

In the capital, 39 alcohol poisonings, 37 attacks without serious injuries and several traffic accidents were recorded last Christmas Eve, two of which were of special importance. One was an accident on San Francisco de Sales Street, in Chamberí. Around 9:00 p.m., A 22-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and as a result of the impact he went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

At first, two Municipal Police officers went to the scene. began cardiopulmonary resuscitationmaneuvers that the emergency paramedics continued a few minutes later. The young man had severe chest and head trauma.

The Samur staff managed to stabilize the young man and transferred him in very serious condition to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital. A psychologist from Samur treated her familywho lived very nearby and went to the scene of the accident.

The second notable accident last night was an accident on Buenos Aires Avenue, in the Puente de Vallecas district, in which a car and a motorcycle were involved. Samur treated three peopleamong whom was one of the occupants of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man who had an open fracture in his leg and another closed fracture in his arm. He was transferred as potentially serious to the Gregorio Marañón.

He was also traveling on the motorcycle a woman in her 40s who suffered a broken leg and was evacuated to Madrid on October 12. Likewise, the paramedics assisted a girl of about 10 years old who was in the car involved in the accident and who suffered some cuts from glass. It was also transferred to Gregorio Marañón.

In both cases, the Municipal Police Traffic Judicial Unit has taken charge of the report and is investigating the circumstances of the accidents.

An electric scooter explodes in a flat

Another of the most notable events of the night in the capital was a new explosion of an electric scooter inside a house located on Monte Igueldo Avenue, in the Puente de Vallecas district. The explosion was of such magnitude that He knocked down a partition between two floors and fortunately there were no injuries.. The events are being investigated by the Municipal Police and forced the capital’s firefighters to intervene, which exceeded 108 interventions during the early hours of the morning.

Among other services, firefighters had to put out fires in 20 containers and They carried out 17 rescues in elevators. In addition, they responded to six calls for the smell of gas and eight fires in homes, as well as 13 door openings for different reasons.

The activity of the Municipal Police, in addition to focusing on addressing traffic accidents recorded in the capital, also included the inspection of premises. They visited up to 259 and detected incidents in 21. All of them were minor except one: a failure to comply with opening hours which is considered serious. Officers have also handled 293 noise complaints, a dozen more than last year.