With the arrival of Mbappé, even beyond the departure of Toni Kroos, it cannot be denied that Real Madrid are more powerful, at least in appearance, than last year. The team from the capital of Spain have already given a display of power in attack in the first match of the campaign, where they have those who for many today are the three best in the world, Kylian, Vinicius and Bellingham, as well as a fourth name that for many is not at the same level, Rodrygo, who beyond the noise, will remain at the club.
Even though he was one of the least important players against Atalanta, Real Madrid have made their decision, at least this summer, and the club is not opening the door to listen to offers for the winger. For Ancelotti, Rodrygo is a key player in his scheme, and although the former Santos player does not have the same focus as the three aforementioned, the coach will keep him in the starting eleven for the Merengue team.
This will be a key year for the player’s future. He must prove that in a club with a more powerful attack than before, he has the level and potential to make a place for himself not only as a starter, but also with the pedigree to compete to be the best on an individual level. All of Europe is waiting for Rodrygo, they want to sign him, but he will have to wait at least one season.
