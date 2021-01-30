Except for total sinister, LaLiga is mattress. Game by game, Atlético’s rivals collapse. Some in the field, the case of Real Madrid against Levante (1-2). Others, even in the press room. “We are not here to win many titles,” said Ronald Koeman, Barça coach on Saturday. A few hours later, Real went to the canvas at the Alfredo di Stéfano. The expulsion of Militão before ten minutes left him all afternoon out in the open.

Zidane did not react in time from home and Real had no response other than Courtois. The Belgian, who stopped Roger a penalty at 1-1, is almost worth ten. But Roger himself gave the madridistas the finishing touch. So yes, ZZ intervened. Surprising. With the title through the roof, far from shirtless in the last stage, Benzema and Asensio went to the stands in favor of Mariano and Arribas. Exhausted the Real, nobody gave him a soda. Neither Courtois, improvised crane striker on the final play. Without remedy for the whites, faded long before, without new adjustments since the loss of Militão.

Levante is a team as attractive as it is unruly. Condition, the latter, that stuns its rivals. The same does not matter if it is a Madrid or an adversary of the broom truck. The granota team is one of those that looks ahead. Open-chested, Paco López’s boys are the kind that invade the enemy’s area. It happened again in Valdebebas.

The Levante mis-adjusts as much as it mis-adjusts. So every hit, for or against, was a bargain for the forwards. Two flying balls were about to confuse Courtois, Odriozola and other sentries. Just before a shipment to the horizon by Sergio León, which started from his own field, led to a run over by Militão. The referee saw nothing. A lineman, yes. Yellow. The VAR also leaked. The referee went to the video and red. The Brazilian central defender was the terminal defender when León went to a fencing duel with Courtois.

Not ten minutes had elapsed. Everything in favor of the visitors. But as has been said, Levante gives as much as it grants. Theirs is uncovering.

Madrid was still spluttering about its inferiority – with Casemiro as a false central – when Melero left the ground at the Courtois ranch due to an alleged arreón by Mendy. A pass from Kroos to Modric, with the outer instep, from infinity set Asensio in motion. The Spaniard crossed Di Stéfano on the run and beat Aitor with a shot with his right boot. So unique is this Levante that the first to try to arrest the Real Madrid player was Morales, a winger. Suddenly an unforeseen game: with ten Real Madrid and a marathon ahead and with the scoreboard against Levante with eleven.

Local trench

Madrid crowded into Courtois’s trench, but without help from Hazard and Asensio, for whom the match was as long as the route to be covered. Along the banks, the granota group found an escape route, with Miramón and Clerc, its sides, at its own pace. Courtois thwarted a shot from Roger and, in a back and forth crash, Asensio got tangled up in front of Aitor after an exquisite control.

Militão, a player recruited from the storage room due to the multiple defensive losses of those from ZZ, had already been marked. The same as Odriozola shortly after, another fish caught from the back of the dark room. The Gipuzkoan doubted the mark before a Miramón center and Morales holed like an angel. With a very complex pot auction soon.

There was a truce after the break. The Levante did not rush. Only Madrid snorted. Everyone wanted calm. Until another Madridista burst into oblivion in recent times. In his first action, Vinicius overwhelmed Clerc. Over the line, out? The VAR, supposedly with a clinical eye, decreed a penalty. Courtois, who has extensions on those endless arms, parried Roger’s shot.

The Barça attacker did not give up, who in a braid between Bardhi and Rochina to serve from a corner beat the Belgian goalkeeper. A play to which the local defense put the carpet. Quite a walk for Paco López. Final point for a Real Madrid more and more in the gutter. Without a Super Cup, without a Cup, with the league title in sight of Marte … Seven points behind Atlético, with two games remaining.

Match by match Simeone will provide. Except for cataclysm. If Europe does not remedy it, for this Real Madrid with so much to renew it will be a nuisance of aúpa the long course that is missing.