Real Madrid took minimal advantage in the derby in a very even match, resolved with goals, in which the two had their moments and in which it was played being both very aware that the tie was going to resolve in the Metropolitan. As in the last two derbies, everything was resolved by details and for once there were no arbitration controversies. He weighed the Bernabéu and the Champions factor, where the mattresses have not yet known how to impose themselves on whites.

Atlético was more threatening and it was not so much. Madrid, like the day against City, found a goal very soon, but he could not handle the result, let Atlético grow until he got on the beards.

The surprise in the eleven

Lateral Valverde

It was a Madrid with a single surprise in the alignment. Valverde left the right side and the center of the countryside was very physical, with Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Brahim, who was quite lost in the first half. Modric rested, perhaps because of the effort and his bad game at Villamarín. Who was going to tell Madrid a few months ago that I was going to miss Ceballos so much). In days like these Madrid lamented the absence of Bellingham, self -expressed by an absurd card against Guardiola’s when everything was already resolved.

The game was face to whites very soon. In minute Cuatro Marcó Rodrygo, again in his sauce in this competition, who went very well as a galán and marked a shot adjusted to the stick, a shot that took Comba and was impossible for Oblak. Galán has not been lucky these days. Last week he had to see them with Lamine Yamal and today with Rodrygo, the most inspired in Madrid. Galán is a side that did not enter Simeone’s plans, which preferred Riquelme’s versatility, but Extremadura has won the game for its most defensive characteristics.

The flood of Atlético

The rojiblanco field center is imposed

Madrid had ten minutes to score a second goal, with Atlético stunned. Rodrygo asked for a penalty but neither the French referee Clement Turpin nor the VAR saw it that way.

After that first quarter of an hour the Atlético was recomposed and began to take the domain of the ball. Madrid took a step back. He gathered defense and center of the countryside and waited for his time to launch against, but that moment did not come throughout the first part, in which Oblak was one more spectator.

Madrid failed to steal balls because Atlético triangulated well and gradually put Madrid in its area by the thrust of its midfielders, with Griezmann going down to receive and getting between lines.

The tie

Spider goal

When Madrid had the ball, the seams were seen in its static attack against closed defenses, unable to find a hole and with Atlético carrying more danger. He completed his best game with a goal by Julián Álvarez, to whom everything comes out, a snail through the peak of the area that closed with a shot to the squad that silenced Bernabéu.

It ran the 32nd minute and neither did Atlético take advantage of its time to try to go around the scoreboard. Football control prevailed, more concerned with not losing the tie than to win it. Nor Courtois had to intervene more throughout the first half.

The second part

Brahim decides

The second part began with the same protagonists. Again Atlético seemed better placed, his ball possessions were longer and Madrid gave the impression of just looking for vertical transitions.

However, in its first approximation of dangerous truth to the Oblak area, Madrid marked and also in an individual play, this time by Brahim, which in a plot of land drunk Giménez and knew how to cross the ball very well between a leg forest.

The goal against Atlético, who went for the determined draw. Griezman had the first occasion with a shot that Curtois took,

Madrid needed more control in the center of the field and the time of game Ancelotti removed Camavinga for Modric, a change that seemed sung. Simeone reacted immediately by taking his son by Gallagher and Lino by Nahuel Molina.

The changes seemed to favor Madrid, which began to press above. In 70 Simeone changed Griezmann for Le Normand, in another of his very his decisions, which arranged very soon when he put two soda, Correa and Sorloth for De Paul and Pablo Barrios.

The final minutes

Atlético was saved from a third goal

The last minutes left over the two contenders more or less satisfied with the result, but Madrid wasted in the end by precipitation a couple of quite clear occasions that would have made the Metropolitan be quieter next week, in a lap that promises strong emotions.