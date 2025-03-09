There is a big difference when in the middle of a Champions League tie you have to play in your stadium or not. In an increasingly matched Spanish football, where no one gives a game, even if the points, which are not usually the case, … And with a middle-low class always difficult to lie when you give them visits, the veleid calendar was face to Madrid this time. House at Rayo who is doing a great season, and that did not tie him because the stage was the Bernabéu and not Vallecas. Mbappé and Vinicius goals, and to walk. The final whistle won it by pulse.

Lunin; Lucas, Asencio, Alaba, Fran García; Tchouaméni, Modric, Bellingham (Brahim, m. 85); Rodrygo (Valverde, m. 58), Vinicius; Mbappé (Camavinga, m. 79).

Battle; Ratiu, Lejeune, Aridane, Espino (Unai López, m. 86); Pedro Díaz (Rejo, m. 70), Pathé Ciss (Guardiola, m. 86); Embarba (Balliu, m. 70), Gumbau (Óscar Valentín, m. 70), Chavarría and Álvaro.

1-0, m. 30, Mbappé. 2-0, m. 34, Vinícius. 2-1, m. 45, Pedro Díaz.

Hernández Maeso (Extremadura Colegio). He showed Yellow card to Gumbau, Vinícius, Tchouaméni and Modric.

Up to six changes introduced Carletto with respect to the Champions derby. Two obliged, for the discomfort of Courtois and the flu of Rudiger. In principle, both will be on Wednesday in the Metropolitan.

Everything happened in the first half. With a somewhat improved version of Vinicius and Mbappé, harmless to Atlético, the white team found the occasions on the left wing. And the battle majaderies, which this time should have taken potassium, not as in the first round match in Vallecas. The Argentine tried to haggle Vini twice, in a duel stuck to the corner flag. The march is going, like Jesús Vázquez.

Íñigo Pérez looked at him standing, on the line of the technical area, with his usual short manga shirt. This time changed the target for black. If one day he trains in Saudi Arabia he will leave as Borarat, but he would cost him more than the position. Great coach with a brilliant future.

Madrid was advanced in 30, but first he could do it in a vinicius shot that crashed into the wood. Unlike last year, this Ratiu did not have the day against the Brazilian. Nor did he have his best Asencio afternoon. He did not make any lump error, but that pessimistic defense that Ancelotti likes so much disappeared in some specific actions. One of them, transfer to Lunin, almost costs him a goal in his own goal.

The 1-0 did Mbappé. Download from French in the center of the countryside to Vinicius, a race towards goal, the Brazilian gives continuity to Kylian’s gallop with a pass to space and already inside the area, cut Lejeune, which leaves thanks to a double rebound, and traclazo with the start to the long battle stick. He celebrated it with rage Kylian, knowing that in Champions League was more soda than Fanta.

Four minutes later, Vinicius folded the advantage. He left Lejeune and Embarba due to skill and speed, and on the front of the small area his shot hit Ratiu’s foot and ended on the network.

A somewhat misleading 2-0. The ray had its arrivals, and the last with award. It is not a team of Vallecano who surrenders easily and the defensive intensity of Madrid was the one. A Shooting of Embarba and another from Ratiu forced Lunin to stretch. And another by Pedro Díaz, already in the second minute of extension, hit the crossbar twice, with their respective boats. The first clearly passed the line. For that, the VAR is unquestionable.

The 2-1 just before the break was what the intrigue kept in a second half that caused anger in the Bernabéu. Not a single shot at the door of Madrid and eager to leave for the house sofa, put on her blanket and light Netflix. Or Telecinco.

Yes had a couple of occasions, both very clear, but with auctions without a peephole. The first for Mbappé, in one of those moves from him with patent. Race to space, driving and auction to the first stick. Bad execution and bad vision. Next to him had a clear goal pass to Rodrygo. The second was from Vini, in a shot, to the center of Modric, with the interior of his right boot. He opened his foot too much and the ball took more curve than he owed.

The first two changes of Ancelotti, Valverde and Camavinga by Rodrygo and Mbappé, respectively, were a track of the fear that Carletto had to leave points again in the League. Rayo did not generate dangerous occasions, but it reached the last third of the countryside too easily and Madrid was in the reserve. This time it was expensive, but without the field factor it might have been Cruz. Three points. Insulous, but three points. Again collided with Barça (with one more game).